Martedì 08 Novembre 2022
Aggiornato: 17:54
segui il tuo
oroscopo
Bel Appoints Ping Gencianeo as a Global ESG Director Demonstrating its Commitment to ESG Focus

08 novembre 2022 | 16.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bel Fuse Inc. (Nasdaq: BELFA) (Nasdaq: BELFB), a leading global manufacturer of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits, announces the appointment of Ping Gencianeo as its new Global ESG Director. As a global company with operations in a number of local communities across 15 countries, Bel is committed to becoming a better corporate citizen. In her new role, Ping will lead a series of initiatives aimed at improving the organization globally. Specific area of focus include:

Environmental: minimizing our impact on the environment across our global facilities including waste/pollution control

Social: partnering with teammates across the organization to improve associate relations, enhance diversity and inclusivity, and invest in the local communities we operate in

Governance: drive better practices across the organization spectrum including the Board, management, and associates

Ping has been with Bel for 25 years, holding various roles which included experience in quality management systems, facility compliance, sustainability, and social responsibility.

On Ping's new position, CEO Dan Bernstein shares, "I'm delighted to announce Ping's new role after knowing her for nearly three decades. She is a passionate advocate for sustainability and her appointment will enhance, advance, and accelerate our ESG activity."

Speaking about her new position, Ping says, "The opportunity to spearhead a purpose driven ESG strategy for Bel is an exciting next step in our long-term objective of embedding sustainability across our businesses. While we do a lot of good work across the Company today, pulling it together under one role will better position us for the exciting road ahead. I'm looking forward to moving Bel's efforts forward."

The appointment will have Ping overseeing the development of an internal ESG committee with senior management sponsorship, as well as taking the lead to define company ESG goals and ensuring delivery on the company's own commitments.

About Bel

Bel (NASDAQ: BELFA) (NASDAQ: BELFB) designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that include circuit protection, connectors, cable assemblies, discrete components, magnetics and power supplies. The Company serves a global market and operates facilities around the world.

Company Contact:Farouq Tuweiq Chief Financial Officer ir@belf.com

Investor Contact:Three Part Advisors:Jean Marie Young, Managing Director or Steven Hooser, Partner+1 (631) 418-4339

Media Contacts:

Bel Fuse, Inc.:Kelly Wiggintonkelly.wigginton@belf.com

Publitek:Zach Hynoskizach.hynoski@publitek.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bel-appoints-ping-gencianeo-as-a-global-esg-director-demonstrating-its-commitment-to-esg-focus-301670469.html

