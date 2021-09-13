Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 13 Settembre 2021
Aggiornato: 19:45
comunicato stampa

Belkin International Awarded Sustainability Leadership Award in 2021 Sustainability Awards

13 settembre 2021 | 18.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Recognized for its Efforts in Setting and Reaching Corporate Sustainability Goals

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Business Intelligence Group recognizes Belkin International as a sustainability leader in the 2021 Sustainability Awards program. The Sustainability Awards honor those people, teams and organizations who have made sustainability an integral part of their business practice or overall mission. 

In the last year, Belkin has achieved 100% carbon neutrality in its Indiana, USA warehouse, 25% carbon neutrality in scope 2 emissions for its global operations, plastic reduction in its cable range by 90%, its wireless charging pads range by 48% and wireless charging stands range by 81%. In line with its corporate commitment to be 100% carbon neutral by 2025, Belkin has devised clear initiatives for climate change, packaging, and e-waste to achieve a cleaner and more sustainable future for all.

"Sustainability is a key pillar of Belkin's values and we are committed to doing our part given the great impact the nature of our business can have on the planet, both in expenditure and preservation," said Steve Malony, CEO, Belkin International. "However overwhelming the concept of incorporating sustainability into every aspect of the business may seem in our industry, we are determined to uphold our standards. We are honored to be recognized for our efforts by the Business Intelligence Group this year and we remain focused on achieving our goals and setting new benchmarks year after year."

"We are proud to reward and recognize Belkin for their sustainability efforts," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. "It was clear to our judges that their vision and strategy will continue to deliver results toward a cleaner, more sustainable world. Congratulations!"

About BelkinBelkin is an accessories market leader delivering power, protection, productivity, connectivity, audio and smart home solutions for a broad range of consumer electronics and enterprise environments. Designed in Southern California and sold in more than 50 countries around the world, Belkin creates products that empower people through technology whether at home, at work or on a new adventure. In 2018, Belkin International merged with Foxconn Interconnect Technology to bolster its global influence and remains forever inspired by people and the planet we live on.

© 2021 Belkin International, Inc. and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved.All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

About Business Intelligence GroupThe Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1613387/Sustainability_Leadership_Award.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/804342/FIT_Belkin_Family_Logo.jpg

 

in Evidenza