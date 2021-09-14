Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 14 Settembre 2021
Aggiornato: 20:10
comunicato stampa

Benchling Expands into Early Development Market to Accelerate Delivery of Breakthrough Products

14 settembre 2021 | 17.26
LETTURA: 4 minuti

R&D Cloud takes on legacy ELN, LIMS, and LES software with a single unified solution

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Benchling, pioneer of the R&D Cloud powering the biotechnology industry, today announced the company's entry into the Early Development market, launching new solutions that allow scientists to seamlessly move from research through development within a single system for the first time. Through the expansion of Benchling's offerings, the R&D Cloud is designed to accommodate both the flexibility and speed needed for research efficiency, as well as the control and compliance required for regulated processes.

"Given Benchling's early focus on Research, we have been fortunate to witness our customers turn discoveries into products, and support their transition into Development," said Sajith Wickramasekara, CEO and co-founder of Benchling. "This customer-led approach to expansion gave us an up-close view of the complex coordination required and how scientific collaboration on a single, unified system can improve speed and quality."

There is unprecedented market and societal pressure on R&D organizations to develop new products and get them to market faster. Vaccines typically take years to develop, but scientists were able to develop multiple COVID-19 vaccines and treatments and get them into clinical trials in months. Getting innovative bioproducts to market more quickly can mean patients receiving new treatments for life-altering conditions sooner, as with the COVID-19 vaccines. It can also mean more food with less energy, enriching consumers' lives with ethically-sourced products, and businesses reducing their contribution to climate change.

Developing such complex, important products requires modern technology. Disparate point solutions for electronic lab notebooks (ELN), laboratory information management systems (LIMS), and laboratory execution systems (LES) create silos that exacerbate the inherent challenges of complex collaboration, forcing scientists to spend time reconciling data between various systems instead of surfacing and sharing key insights that accelerate product development.

Scientists want a single interface that reflects how their organizations work, gives them access to higher quality data, streamlines collaboration, and makes technology transfer seamless. R&D IT teams want to provide solutions to their business that improve data management, stay current with industry innovations, and offer no-code configuration.

With over 600 customers across a wide range of company sizes, industries, and scientific use cases, Benchling draws upon customer partnerships to inform its product roadmap. Here are examples of Benchling customers that have increased their development speed, scientific insights, and collaboration across their R&D organizations:

Benchling supports the distinct needs of Early Development with the recent addition of three key innovations:

About Benchling Benchling is the pioneer of the R&D Cloud, software that powers the biotechnology industry. More than 200,000 scientists at over 600 companies and 7,000 research institutions globally have adopted Benchling's R&D Cloud to make breakthrough discoveries and bring the next generation of medicines, food, and materials to market faster than ever before. The R&D Cloud helps these organizations modernize their scientific processes and accelerate collaboration so they can convert the complexity of biology into world-changing results. For more, please visit Benchling.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/951242/Benchling_Logo.jpg

