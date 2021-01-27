Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 27 Gennaio 2021
Bennett Jones Appointed to UK Government's Post-Brexit Trade Law Panel

TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bennett Jones has been appointed to the UK Government's new Trade Law Panel together with Linklaters LLP. The appointment follows an open and competitive international procurement process.

The Trade Law Panel was established to assist the UK government in international trade disputes at the WTO and in connection with disputes brought under the UK's trade and investment treaties. Prior to the UK's exit from the European Union, the UK was represented in such matters by the EU.

"Our appointment reflects our extensive experience in WTO dispute settlement as well as our deep expertise in international investment litigation," said Darrel Pearson, head of Bennett Jones' International Trade and Investment Team.

"We are delighted with this appointment and look forward to working with Linklaters and the UK Department of International Trade in these matters," said Valerie Hughes, Senior Counsel with Bennett Jones, and Former Director of the WTO Legal Affairs Division and the WTO Appellate Body Secretariat.

Bennett Jones' International Trade and Investment team brings diverse perspectives to bear in advising governments, businesses and business associations on broad and complex investment treaty and WTO legal and policy issues. Team members have decades of experience serving in WTO leadership positions and have been involved in more than 70 WTO disputes covering every aspect of WTO law.

About Bennett Jones

Bennett Jones is the firm that businesses trust with their most complex legal matters. With 500 lawyers and business advisors, the firm is well equipped to advise businesses and investors with Canadian ventures, and connect Canadian businesses and investors with opportunities around the world.

 

