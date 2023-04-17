Cerca nel sito
 
17 aprile 2023
Aggiornato: 12:47
comunicato stampa

BENY Expands Its Strategic Layout Of Clean Energy for The UK Market

17 aprile 2023 | 09.44
LETTURA: 2 minuti

WENZHOU, China, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BENY announced that it would debut its latest EV charging+EMS+PV System at the Fully Charged LIVE, which kicks off from April 28-30 with the booth of J42. The show marks BENY's first appearance at Auto Show, demonstrating its commitment to the new energy market in the UK.

BENY will announce the debut of its new OCPP EV charger, which can charge an electric vehicle overnight and is compatible with all EV models. It offers smart features, allowing customers to configure settings and control charging, and can be bundled with BENY home solar systems. BENY's OCPP EV charger is now available worldwide, which serves as backup power supply for homes and small businesses via its vehicle-to-grid direct current configuration.

Tim Wu, BENY's sales director said, "UK government introduced new regulation about smart charging requirements which effectied on December 30 to mandate that most private charge points in domestic and workplace settings must include smart functionality, some new products coming from BENY are designed to meet that new regulation exactly." He mentioned that BENY's OCPP EV charger comes in single-phase (7 kW) and three-phase (22 kW) variants. With its wall- and pole-mounted configurations, as well as IP65 dust- and water-resistant housing, the charger can be installed indoors or outdoors. Moreover, the charger offers integrated protection against overcurrent, overvoltage, and short-circuiting.

BENY is committed to a global vision built on product-centered engineering, putting customers at the centre of our most critical decisions and ensuring we play our role in the transition to clean energy by helping make it more efficient, safe, and dependable. Whether you're an existing customer or new to BENY and interested in adding the brand to your product portfolio, we look forward to welcoming you at BENY's booth.

About BENY

Established in 2011, BENY New Energy is one of the world's earliest and most experienced protective components manufacturers. The company delivers value at every level of the solar supply chain and appealing to homeowners and businesses, as well as electricity producers and renewable energy investors globally. BENY's EV charger business is rooted in its 30-year track record of power electronics technology, and shares experience in designing and managing durable and reliable products. BENY's integrated charging solution features high protection capability, premium efficiency, and many more user-friendly innovative technologies. For more information visit www.evbeny.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2055281/image.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/beny-expands-its-strategic-layout-of-clean-energy-for-the-uk-market-301798636.html

