Venerdì 12 Maggio 2023
Aggiornato: 11:32
comunicato stampa

BENY's BFS-21/22 Rapid Shutdown: Safeguarding PV System Security

12 maggio 2023 | 11.10
LETTURA: 2 minuti

WENZHOU, China, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --BENY's Rapid Shutdown Solution BFS-21/22, a vital component for ensuring the security of photovoltaic (PV) systems, has been launched recently. With the increasing use of PV systems worldwide, safety concerns have become paramount. PV system fires pose significant risks, causing both economic losses and endangering human lives.

The component-level rapid shutdown device plays a crucial role in protecting PV systems. It swiftly cuts off the circuit by controlling current and voltage switches, effectively preventing the spread of faults and fire incidents. These devices have become essential for ensuring PV system safety with advancing technology.

Governments worldwide, including the European Union, the United States, and China, have implemented regulations and standards mandating the incorporation of component-level rapid shutdown devices in photovoltaic (PV) systems. These devices are crucial for the safety of firefighters and first responders. In the United States, stringent measures have been enforced to ensure the rapid disconnection of solar PV systems. The 2020 National Electrical Code (NEC) introduced revisions regarding "Rapid Shutdown" within the array boundary to address "PV hazard control systems." Section 690.12(B)(2) outlines requirements to safeguard the well-being of first responders once the PV hazard control system is activated. Firefighters, as first responders, often encounter building fires and immediately cut off power to the building, enabling them to enter or create vents in the roof system to extinguish the fire.

BENY's Component-Level Rapid Shutdown BFS-21/22 ensures safe operation of PV systems with fast switching, high reliability, low power consumption, and low cost. It is suitable for various PV systems, including household, commercial, and large-scale power plants. The UL and SunSpec certifications guarantee quality and adaptability. The product can withstand harsh environments, offering a long service life with low maintenance.

In testing, BFS-21/22 demonstrated excellent performance, particularly in rapid shutdown, achieving shutdown in milliseconds for system safety. It works alongside a signal transmitter to automatically control shutdown operations and can instantly shut down panels to 0V in microseconds during abnormal situations.

BENY provides a comprehensive range of safety products for PV systems, including DC Isolator switches, DC Circuit breakers, and DC surge protectors. These solutions ensure security, mitigate system malfunctions, and enhance reliability. As the demand for photovoltaic systems grows, safety protection becomes crucial. BENY remains committed to safety, reliability, efficiency, and innovation, offering advanced safety products and solutions that contribute to the sustainable development of photovoltaic systems.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2075669/1.mp4

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/benys-bfs-2122-rapid-shutdown-safeguarding-pv-system-security-301823128.html

