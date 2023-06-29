Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 29 Giugno 2023
Aggiornato: 12:55
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

12:53 Bimba scomparsa a Firenze, scattano nuove perquisizioni

12:41 Soumahoro denuncia: "Insulti razzisti alla Camera" - Video

12:38 Università, addio all'economista Giuseppe Di Taranto

12:22 Maddaloni, folgorato da scarica elettrica: morto fornaio

11:56 Caserta, armato di pistola insegue e sperona l'ex moglie

11:48 Ascolti tv, gli Under 21 di Italia-Norvegia vincono la prima serata

11:29 'SquisIta- L'Italia in un boccone', promuove eccellenze Emilia Romagna

11:10 Palermo, arrestato chef 'pusher dei vip' Di Ferro. Gianfranco Miccichè: "Ho coscienza a posto"

10:59 Madonna ricoverata in terapia intensiva: come sta ora

10:48 Incidente a Cinisi, scontro tra due auto: 3 feriti

10:41 Strage Bologna, arrestato Bellini: ex Avanguardia nazionale in carcere a Spoleto

10:40 Russia, cardinale Zuppi incontra oggi a Mosca patriarca ortodosso Kirill

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Berlin Heals Holding AG Successfully Completes Financing Round for Ongoing CE-Study

29 giugno 2023 | 11.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

ZUG, Switzerland, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Berlin Heals Holding AG, a MedTech startup, has developed a breakthrough method and a product for the therapy of heart failure. The product - an electronic device called C-MIC - has already successfully been tested in patients in a pilot study and is currently undergoing CE certification procedures. In this context, the company has successfully raised another CHF 6 million from investors in a recently executed financing round. Consequently, the advancement of the CE procedures and the preparations for the FDA regulated studies for the approval of its patented technology for the therapy of dilated cardiomyopathy have made massive progress.

This funding comes at a point when the company has already recruited roughly 60% of the required CE-patients. Berlin Heals Holding AG has already demonstrated the unprecedented success of its dilated cardiomyopathy therapy in a first-in-human pilot study. The data generated so far for the current CE certification study which commenced in 2022 appears to clearly confirm the initial findings. To date, roughly CHF 35 million have been invested in research & development and for regulatory procedures. Berlin Heals Holding AG expects that 100% of the patients required for the CE certification study will be fully recruited by Q1 of 2024 with respective study results available approximately six months later. The company aims to obtain the CE marking for the C-MIC device soon thereafter.

Marko Bagaric, Chief Executive Officer, Berlin Heals Holding AG comments:

"We have initiated the financing round with the objective to complete the CE-certification study swiftly and successfully. I am particularly delighted that we could win the Swiss company Fumedica, a special provider in heart surgery and invasive cardiology, as a new investor. Fumedica, in fact, could play an important role in the initial distribution of the product in the DACH region. We are convinced that Berlin Heals Holding AG's groundbreaking technology will have a significant impact, for heart insufficiency which remains widespread and a leading cause of death worldwide."

Berlin Heals Holding AG is a Swiss joint-stock company founded in 2014 by renowned heart specialists and engineers. The start-up has developed a revolutionary implantable device called "C-MIC" (Cardiac Microcurrent), which - by way of a constant electrical microcurrent and the ensuing electrical field - results in a sustainable and swift improvement of the texture of heart tissue of heart failure patients. To date over 35 C-MIC devices have been implanted with very good results.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1843666/Berlin_Heals_Logo.jpg

Contact person:Marko Bagaricinfo@berlinheals.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/berlin-heals-holding-ag-successfully-completes-financing-round-for-ongoing-ce-study-301865825.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Chimica_E_Farmacia currently undergoing CE Comunità Europea ripresa round
Vedi anche
News to go
Francia, seconda notte di scontri dopo uccisione 17enne
News to go
Migranti, a Lampedusa approdano in 600
News to go
Made in Italy agroalimentare, esportazioni record
News to go
Milano Linate premiato come miglior aeroporto d'Europa
News to go
Bankitalia, Panetta dal primo novembre torna a Palazzo Koch
News to go
Report Caritas: "Aumentano i poveri in Italia"
News to go
Inflazione ferma ma rischio recessione
News to go
Università italiane, Politecnico Milano al top
News to go
Banca d'Italia, Panetta sarà nuovo governatore
News to go
Ucraina, la missione di Zuppi a Mosca
News to go
Migranti, ripresi gli sbarchi a Lampedusa
News to go
Europei Under 21, oggi Italia-Norvegia
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza