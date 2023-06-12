Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 03 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 15:41
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:39 Generali, cosa si muove intorno alla 'preda' più ambita

15:36 Bianca Berlinguer lascia la Rai

15:30 Wagner, audio di Prigozhin: "Presto nuove vittorie al fronte"

15:28 Saldi estivi 2023, calendario regione per regione e nuove regole

15:24 Ucraina, drone Russia fa esplodere palazzo - Video

14:53 Trapianto di rene da sveglia a Bologna per 25enne: "Intubarla era impossibile"

14:15 Wimbledon 2023, Musetti al secondo turno del singolare maschile

14:08 Morgan: "Io e Sgarbi al Maxxi? Serata di altissimo valore culturale"

14:07 Fair Play Menarini, la tennista Francesca Schiavone tra i vincitori dell'edizione 2023

13:57 Salario minimo, Bonomi (Confindustria): "Nessun veto, nostra soglia superiore a 9 euro"

13:51 Wimbledon 2023, Berrettini: "Contro Sonego voglio fare una bella partita"

13:33 Accordo Bper e Ludoil per ricessione di 630 milioni di crediti fiscali legati ai bonus

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Berlusconi 'fighter' who had the courage of his convictions says Meloni

12 giugno 2023 | 13.02
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

alternate text
Silvio Berlusconi (L) pictured with Giorgia Meloni (R)

Italy's premier Giorgia Meloni paid tribute to former prime minister and billionaire media tycoon Silvio Berlusconi, who died on Monday aged 86, calling him "a fighter, a man who was never afraid to defend his convictions .

"Silvio Berlusconi was above all a fighter, a man who was never afraid to defend his convictions," Meloni said in a video message.

"And it was just this courage and determination that made him one of the most influential men in Italy's history and allowed him to make his mark and to break the mould in politics, communication and business," Meloni went on.

"With him, Italy learned that it never had to have limits imposed on and that it never had to give up. With him we fought, won and lost many battles," Meloni continued.

"And also for him we will achieve the goals that we set together. Farewell Silvio," she added.

Berlusconi's conservative Forza Italia party is a member of Meloni's centre-right coalition government. Meloni, who heads the far-right Brothers of Italy party earlier became a member of Berlusconi's (now-defunct) People of Freedom party formed when Forza Italia merged with the post-fascist National Alliance in 2009.

Meloni was re-elected a member of Italy's parliament in 2008 and was appointed youth and sports minister in the fourth Berlusconi government aged 31 - Italy's youngest-ever minister.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Meloni Berlusconi video message tribute
Vedi anche
News to go
Acqua, in Italia è allarme dispersione
News to go
Caro voli, aumenti sfiorano il 50%: governo convoca compagnie aeree
News to go
Lavoro, Meloni: "Incoraggianti i dati Istat, l'Italia cresce"
News to go
Francia, quinta notte di scontri: assaltata anche la casa di un sindaco
News to go
Ucraina, attacchi russi su Kiev
News to go
Estate 2023, un terzo della spesa in vacanza sarà per il cibo
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Taglio cuneo fiscale da luglio, buste paga più pesanti
News to go
Vacanze, Coldiretti: "15,6 mln gli italiani che partono a luglio"
News to go
Scontri in Francia, Darmanin: "45mila agenti in strada"
News to go
Migranti, nuovi sbarchi a Lampedusa
News to go
Pantheon, ingresso a pagamento da oggi
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza