Lunedì 03 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 15:41
15:39 Generali, cosa si muove intorno alla 'preda' più ambita

15:36 Bianca Berlinguer lascia la Rai

15:30 Wagner, audio di Prigozhin: "Presto nuove vittorie al fronte"

15:28 Saldi estivi 2023, calendario regione per regione e nuove regole

15:24 Ucraina, drone Russia fa esplodere palazzo - Video

14:53 Trapianto di rene da sveglia a Bologna per 25enne: "Intubarla era impossibile"

14:15 Wimbledon 2023, Musetti al secondo turno del singolare maschile

14:08 Morgan: "Io e Sgarbi al Maxxi? Serata di altissimo valore culturale"

14:07 Fair Play Menarini, la tennista Francesca Schiavone tra i vincitori dell'edizione 2023

13:57 Salario minimo, Bonomi (Confindustria): "Nessun veto, nostra soglia superiore a 9 euro"

13:51 Wimbledon 2023, Berrettini: "Contro Sonego voglio fare una bella partita"

13:33 Accordo Bper e Ludoil per ricessione di 630 milioni di crediti fiscali legati ai bonus

Berlusconi was 'a big brother to me' says Tajani

12 giugno 2023 | 16.08
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

alternate text

Italy's former premier Silvio Berlusconi was "a big brother to me", the coordinator of the late media magnate's conservative Forza Italia party, foreign minister minister Antonio Tajani said on Monday.

"It's very painful for all of us, he was a friend, a big brother to me," Tajani stated, adding that Berlusconi's death had been "sudden".

Berlusconi died on Monday aged 86 after he was re-admitted to Milan's San Raffaele hospital last week. He received treatment at the hospital for a lung infection in February, which was linked to a case of chronic leukaemia.

Tajani is a co-founder of Forza Italia, which is part of the centre-right coalition government. The party was first founded in 1994.

Berlusconi Tajani Forza Italia tribute
