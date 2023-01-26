Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 26 Gennaio 2023
Aggiornato: 13:55
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:06 Ucraina, Schlein: "Armi? Maggiore sforzo per cessate fuoco, intanto conferma supporto"

14:04 Pasqualino Maione, la lotta del cantante di 'Amici' contro la meningite post covid

13:51 Oltre 779mila nuove pensioni nel 2022, assegno medio 1.153 euro

13:39 Lucca, violenza sessuale aggravata su bambino di 10 anni: arrestato 30enne

13:35 Risparmio, 37% famiglie in difficoltà con spese: peggiorano i dati Consob

13:31 Roma, cassiere massacrato con 29 sassate al volto: fermati 2 minorenni

13:06 Ucraina, Crosetto: "Decreto inattaccabile, Italia invierà armi a Kiev per difendersi"

12:54 Maltempo, travolto da ondata di piena in Gallura: morto 78enne - Video

12:53 Inchiesta su vendita Milan, acquisizioni in corso

12:48 Scuola e stipendi dei prof, botta e risposta Amendola-Maran

12:28 Napoli, 18enne non si ferma all'alt e investe carabiniere: gravi entrambi

12:12 Migranti, bocciati ricorsi Lega dopo stop a emendamenti

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

BestAtDigital agrees to a strategic investment from leading Scandinavian Angel Investor

26 gennaio 2023 | 13.50
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BRIGHTON, England, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BAD, one of the UK's hottest digital agencies in behaviour change, just got 'BADder' with the agreement for strategic investment from Ocular AS. Angel Investor, Thomas Berglund, is joining the Board of BAD as shareholder and strategic advisor to help with the company's growth ambitions.

Since spinning off in 2020 and becoming independent, the BAD team have been on a mission 'to change behaviour, to change lives' and over the last couple of years have been acquiring a host of new clients who are keen to join them on their journey. (Bestatdigital.com)

As BAD looks ahead, a critical part of their strategy is having a scalable technology and services suite that underpins behaviour change for global enterprises - a gap which the market is currently not addressing.

With that in mind, Thomas brings a host of experience in building enterprise SaaS technology and service businesses, as well as his investment expertise and network.

Thomas Berglund, CEO Ocular, says: "I've been following BAD since we worked together at Edvantage Group. BAD has achieved so much over the years in that it has an amazing client portfolio, highly experienced team, some great technology, and with the new trajectory and focus on behaviour change and behavioural science, I'm excited about our future together."

BAD's CEO, Andrea Day, said: "Thomas and I have talked about working together again and the timing couldn't be more perfect as we look to grow. Thomas is hugely experienced, fully understands our business, and represents the same values as BAD. Time to get this party started!"

 

About BestAtDigital

BestAtDigital (BAD) are an independent behavioural design agency. We exist to help enterprise customers solve behavioural challenges that are impacting their success and their ability to have a positive impact in society. We do this through combining behavioural science, evidence-based design, modern technologies, and analytics, to affect and sustain behaviour change. To get in touch please go to: www.bestatdigital.com.

www.bestatdigital.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bestatdigital-agrees-to-a-strategic-investment-from-leading-scandinavian-angel-investor-301731488.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza company's growth ambitions Board of BAD as strategic investment investimento
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Torino, blitz antidroga a Barriera di Milano: raffica di arresti
News to go
Boom di psicofarmaci tra adolescenti, l’allarme
Sanità, in Italia mancano 30mila medici e 250mila infermieri
News to go
Balneari, entro fine primavera la definizione del dl Concessioni
News to go
Controlli dei Nas in canili e gattili, 26 strutture sequestrate
News to go
Maltempo in Italia, neve e gelo
News to go
Sciopero carburanti, revocato secondo giorno protesta
News to go
Qatargate, le ultime news di oggi
News to go
Papa Francesco: "Omosessualità non è crimine"
News to go
Csm, Fabio Pinelli nuovo vicepresidente
News to go
'Ndrangheta, riciclaggio internazionale e truffa: 11 misure cautelari
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza