Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 16 Maggio 2023
Aggiornato: 15:55
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

07:30 Comunali 2023, sindaci eletti al primo turno e ballottaggi: i risultati

00:15 Ucraina: "Russia non ha risorse per attacco". Tank Usa in Germania

00:03 Mes, cresce pressing Ue sull'Italia per ratifica

00:03 Comunali 2023: al centrodestra Sondrio, Treviso, Imperia e Latina. Al centrosinistra Brescia e Teramo

00:03 Maltempo sull'Italia, oggi allerta rossa in Emilia e arancione in Campania

22:37 Lollobrigida: "Che italiani siano etnia è difficile da smentire"

22:23 Kadyrov: "Ucraina ha rapito il mio stallone"

22:12 Comunali 2023, 5 capoluoghi al centrodestra

21:57 Sondaggi politici: FdI vicino al 30%, cresce anche il Pd

21:30 Macron annuncia: "Formeremo piloti ucraini"

21:20 Bonolis: "Skriniar? Un ingrato, al Psg sarà un pupazzo tra i pupazzi"

21:18 Comunali 2023, Pd punta su ballottaggi: sfida Schlein è unire centrosinistra

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Bestfly Chairman & Group CEO Nuno Pereira Announces Renewed Board and Leadership Structure, Building on Bestfly's Continuing Growth

16 maggio 2023 | 07.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

ORANJESTAD, Aruba, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier today, Bestfly announced a change in its board and leadership structure by appointing Sameer Adam and Stephan Krainer as Executive Board Directors to support the company's strong growth and expand the group's aviation businesses.

"In 2009, Bestfly started as a ground handling company in Angola and has since grown into a global aviation group with operations by end of 2023 out of Aruba, Portugal, Cape Verde, Austria, UAE, Congo, Guyana, and Senegal. We have built a solid foundation with a diversified business in the VIP executive aircraft, commercial aircraft, oil & gas support, and ground support segments." said Nuno Pereira, Chairman & Group CEO, Bestfly . "This has led to strong revenue verticals , which is why we are adding two great individuals to an already strong executive board and leadership, who will further enhance our activities with their valuable experiences."

As part of the leadership structure changes, the new Board Directors will be engaged in their respective executive capacities as follows:

Sameer Adam (Canadian) joins Bestfly as Executive Board Director to oversee all aspects of fleet strategy, business development, and aircraft financing for the business aircraft, commercial aircraft, and helicopter operations. Bestfly has expanded its operations in recent years, building a strong base of customers in various markets, which requires an added level of experience to grow our fleet based on the optimal approach that fits our growth strategy. 

Stephan Krainer (Austrian) adds to his duties as CEO of Primus Aero, Executive Board Director for Bestfly. An Austria-based company, Primus Aero delivers CAMO and other maintenance services to various operators, including Bestfly. The increased efficiencies brought about by an in-house CAMO partner have added to the group's ability to manage a diverse fleet based across multiple continents. 

Sameer Adam and Stephan Krainer join current board directors Nuno Pereira (Chairperson), Alcinda Pereira (Vice Chairperson), Helder Rosa, Nuno Sandao, and Americo Borges.

About Bestfly

Bestfly was established in 2009 as an Angolan company for ground handling services and has since grown into a global aviation group with and several new markets and business segments. The company has expanded its presence from Angola into Aruba, Portugal, Cape Verde, Austria, UAE, Congo, Guyana, and Senegal. Bestfly has assembled a very experienced team to ensure the highest operational standards, organizational efficiency, and commercial agility.

The group's current fleet stands at 27 aircraft based on an assortment of Bombardier, Falcon, Gulfstream, Hawker and Cessna Citation business jets, Beechraft Kingair turboprops, Leonardo and Bell helicopters, Embraer commercial jets, and ATR72 turboprop aircraft. The diverse fleet is optimized to serve key commercial markets and long-term contract customers throughout Europe, Africa, Middle East, and the Caribbean. 

As a founding member of the African Business Aviation Association (AfBAA), Bestfly is also a current member of the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA).

Bestfly.aero

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2077579/Bestfly_Bestfly_Chairman___Group_CEO_Nuno_Pereira_Announces_Rene.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2077580/Bestfly_Bestfly_Chairman___Group_CEO_Nuno_Pereira_Announces_Rene.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2077581/Bestfly_Bestfly_Chairman___Group_CEO_Nuno_Pereira_Announces_Rene.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bestfly-chairman--group-ceo-nuno-pereira-announces-renewed-board-and-leadership-structure-building-on-bestflys-continuing-growth-301825462.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN01100 en US Trasporti_E_Logistica Turismo Trasporti_E_Logistica Economia_E_Finanza announced a change leadership Structure its board as executive board Directors
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid, Ricciardi: "Giro d'Italia? Virus fa ancora danni"
News to go
Caso Orlandi, fratello: "Bene collaborazione pm Roma e Vaticano"
News to go
Meteo Italia, le previsioni
News to go
Ue, Gentiloni: "Andamento economia migliore del previsto"
News to go
Di Maio è l'inviato speciale Ue nel Golfo Persico
News to go
Droga, arrestati a Varese narcotrafficante in fuga e un orafo
News to go
Ucraina, Macron-Zelensky: nuove consegne di armi
News to go
Elezioni in Turchia, dopo 20 anni poter Erdogan vacilla
News to go
Elezioni amministrative 2023, si vota fino alle 15
News to go
Trasporto aereo, i dati Enac
News to go
Alpini, quasi 90mila penne nere sfilano a Udine
News to go
La musica torna su Instagram e Facebook
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza