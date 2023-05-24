Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 24 Maggio 2023
Aggiornato: 08:13
08:10 Ucraina, Peskov: "No a conflitto congelato, presto per parlare di pace"

07:44 Al Bano, stasera show per gli 80 anni: anche Romina Power sul palco

07:35 Terremoto, ZFU Sisma Centro Italia: domande agevolazione fiscale entro oggi, 24 maggio

06:59 Alluvione Emilia Romagna, 15 vittime: oggi lutto nazionale

23:58 Lukashenko: "Non sto per morire, dovete soffrire con me" - Video

23:13 Vinicius, 7 arresti per razzismo in Spagna

22:05 Ucraina, aereo Russia intercetta due bombardieri Usa sul Baltico

21:50 Alluvione Emilia Romagna, governo stanzia 2 miliardi. Mercoledì lutto nazionale

21:42 Netflix blocca abbonamento condiviso fuori da famiglia

21:30 Superenalotto, numeri estrazione vincente oggi 23 maggio 2023

20:29 Alberto Genovese potrebbe uscire dal carcere per l'affidamento ai servizi sociali

20:10 Juve, John Elkann e il colloquio con Allegri: "Momento difficile"

comunicato stampa

Bestfly Completes Acquisition of MS Aviation as Part of European Expansion Strategy

24 maggio 2023 | 06.02
LETTURA: 2 minuti

GENEVA, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier today, Bestfly announced the completion of the acquisition of Austria-based MS Aviation as part of its broader European expansion strategy.  MS Aviation is an aircraft asset management company based in Austria offering end-to-end support solutions for various aircraft types.  As part of the acquisition by Bestfly, MS Aviation will relocate its offices to Graz, Austria.

"Bestfly has developed an expansion strategy that focuses on critical steps in the European and Caribbean markets.  Leveraging our recent additions to our executive board, we are executing this expansion strategy in multiple phases.  The acquisition of MS Aviation is a critical part of this growth strategy," said Nuno Pereira, Chairman & Group CEO, Bestfly. "MS Aviation gives us a further foothold in Europe from where we will expand the existing corporate aircraft management services, add another link to our current European VIP charter business, and further establish a broader structure of commercial aircraft ACMI solutions."

"We are already engaged in the evaluation of various commercial aircraft types to be added to our business aviation expertise.  Coming into the Bestfly aviation group and being supported by their strong leadership team with a significant market footprint is another step to expanding the capabilities of MS Aviation," said Michael Mayer, Accountable Manager of MS Aviation.  "We have good experience on Gulfstream, Bombardier, and Dassault business jets so this is yet another area of efficiency that will be added to Bestfly's operations in Europe."

Bestfly was established in 2009 as an Angolan company for ground handling services and has since grown into a global aviation group with several new markets and business segments.  The company has expanded its presence from Angola into Aruba, Portugal, Cape Verde, Austria, UAE, Congo, Guyana, and Senegal.  Bestfly has assembled a very experienced team to ensure the highest operational standards, organizational efficiency, and commercial agility.

The group's current fleet stands at 27 aircraft based on an assortment of Bombardier, Falcon, Gulfstream, Hawker and Cessna Citation business jets, Beechraft Kingair turboprops, Leonardo and Bell helicopters, Embraer commercial jets, and ATR72 turboprop aircraft.  The diverse fleet is optimized to serve key commercial markets and long-term contract customers throughout Europe, Africa, Middle East, and the Caribbean. 

As a founding member of the African Business Aviation Association (AfBAA), Bestfly is also a current member of the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA).

Bestfly.aero

For Further Information: 

Communications Team, communications@bestfly.aeroMarc Duchesne, Leliken Relations conseils, mduchesne@leliken.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2083655/Bestfly_Bestfly_Completes_Acquisition_of_MS_Aviation_as_Part_of.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2083656/Bestfly_Bestfly_Completes_Acquisition_of_MS_Aviation_as_Part_of.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bestfly-completes-acquisition-of-ms-aviation-as-part-of-european-expansion-strategy-301832963.html

in Evidenza