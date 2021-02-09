Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 09 Febbraio 2021
Aggiornato: 16:32
Speciali

Bestmile Partners with Perrone Robotics to provide Fleet Orchestration for Autonomous Fleets

09 febbraio 2021 | 14.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Bestmile becomes the preferred fleet orchestration platform for autonomous vehicle leader Perrone Robotics

LAUSANNE, Switzerland and SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bestmile, the leading Fleet Orchestration Platform that automates dispatching, routing, and ride matching for human-driven and autonomous fleets, announced a partnership with Perrone Robotics to be the preferred provider of fleet orchestration for the autonomous vehicle leader. 

Bestmile becomes the preferred fleet orchestration platform for autonomous vehicle leader Perrone Robotics.

Perrone Robotics is a pioneer in the autonomous vehicle space, having developed one of the first driverless vehicles in 2005 using its patented full-stack autonomous vehicle software platform called "MAX".  The Company subsequently developed a "drop in any vehicle" retrofit kit based on MAX and is used in road worthy all electric transit vans, neighborhood electric vehicles, and tractor trailers for logistics. Dubbed TONY, (TO Navigate You), the kit is capable of Level 4/5 autonomy.  

Perrone Robotics has delivered over 30 different vehicle types for multiple use cases, ranging from logistics to public transportation. The Company recently announced the deployment of an all-electric, fully autonomous, paratransit vehicle to the Jacksonville Transit Authority capable of speeds of up to 65 mph and operable on public roads. 

"Bestmile's Fleet Orchestration Platform provides a critical bridge between autonomous vehicles and fleet operations," said Perrone Robotics CEO Paul Perrone. "With Bestmile, our vehicles are fleet-ready and mobility providers can easily design, deploy, and manage intelligent services for people and goods." 

The Bestmile Fleet Orchestration Platform receives ride requests in real-time, intelligently dispatches vehicles with optimized routes based on traffic and the rides' destinations. The platform allows mobility providers to control operational and customer experience requirements across multiple service types, including passenger and delivery solutions. The platform continually updates fleet status, traffic, and demand data, always sending the right vehicle to the right place at the right time. 

"This partnership brings two pioneers in autonomous mobility with one of the first autonomous vehicle makers and the first fleet orchestration platform," said Raphael Gindrat, CEO of Bestmile. "Partnering with Perrone Robotics will advance both of our businesses and the autonomous mobility industry by proving new use cases and solutions."  

Bestmile's Fleet Orchestration Platform is the only solution of its kind that supports autonomous and human-driven vehicles of any brand or type and enables them to work together as efficient, intelligent fleets. Mobility service providers around the world use the platform to deliver high value ride-hailing, robotaxi, micro-transit, and autonomous shuttle services capable of transporting more people with fewer vehicles while meeting traveler expectations and business requirements. 

The Bestmile platform includes a complete suite of operator control systems. It supports mobile applications that can be easily configured, and the platform's APIs can be used to integrate operator tools and applications. The technology is cloud-based and can manage multiple fleets and locations. 

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1435023/TONY_EVStar_OldTrail.jpg  Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1435027/Bestmile_Logo.jpg  

Contact: Anne Mellano, +41 21 508 70 01, press@bestmile.com  Paul Perrone, press@perronerobotics.com

 

Bestmile Logo

 

 

