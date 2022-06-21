Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 21 Giugno 2022
Aggiornato: 14:09
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:02 Patti Smith in concerto sotto il David di Michelangelo

14:01 Morte broker Bochicchio, test Dna conferma identità

13:56 M5S verso scissione e addio Di Maio

13:51 Amazon, tutti pazzi per il Made in Italy

13:42 Gas, grano, acqua: la tempesta perfetta delle materie prime

13:08 Putin: "Missile 'Sarmat' operativo entro fine anno"

12:58 Ucraina, Peskov: "Non escludo condanna a morte per 2 americani catturati"

12:45 Roberto Floreani: "L'ascolto interiore attraverso l'arte per resistere alla deriva della società"

12:09 Sardegna, allevatore ucciso a bastonate: due fermati

12:05 Spazio, si rafforza collaborazione fra Italia e Argentina

11:55 Russia: "C'è più grano nel mondo, se cala è per sanzioni illegittime"

11:41 Assegno unico Inps, arretrati marzo: la scadenza

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Better collaboration with subcontractors, improved change order management, and new insights into project risks feature in InEight's Innovations Update

21 giugno 2022 | 14.06
LETTURA: 2 minuti

InEight enhances capabilities of its open, integrated platform of project management solutions with a range of subcontractor management features, enhanced change-order management and insightful risk-assessment processes.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --  InEight Inc., a global leader in construction project management software, has today announced the latest in its program of software innovations. This round's enhancements enable greater, real-time collaboration with subcontractors, give both contractors and owners a better handle on change orders, enable deeper insights into cost and schedule threats, and provide opportunities through integration to optimize efficient project delivery.

"As the industry rises to the challenges of meeting the ever-growing demand for new construction, InEight remains committed to delivering innovative technology that enables organizations to scale and expand their operations through more effective, risk-adjusted planning and greater execution efficiency. These latest platform updates give owners and contractors the tools they need to overcome pressing challenges such as the labor shortage, positioning them to increase project delivery capacity without a requisite increase in experienced personnel," says Brad Barth, Chief Product Officer at InEight.

As part of these innovations, InEight has extended its digital time sheets to subcontractors, now packed with key information. Additionally, a drawing comparison feature is newly available, making it easier to identify changes between revisions that could kick off an RFI process. 

The new subcontractor management features for real-time collaboration enable field teams to:

For improved change order management, InEight's connected process improves visibility at every step, enabling project teams to:

Finally, new capabilities in the area of risk management:

For more information about InEight's latest innovations, visit: https://ineight.com/innovations

InEight provides field-tested project management software for the owners, contractors, engineers, and designers who are building the world around us. Over 575,000 users and more than 850 customers worldwide rely on InEight for real-time insights that help manage risk and keep projects on schedule and under budget across the entire life cycle.

From pre-planning to design, from estimating to scheduling, and from field execution to turnover, InEight has powered more than $1 trillion in projects globally across infrastructure, public sector, energy and power, oil, gas and chemical, mining, and commercial. For more information, follow InEight on LinkedIn or visit InEight.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/715598/InEight_Logo.jpg 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT Architettura_E_Edilizia Economia_E_Finanza Altro Economia_E_Finanza gestione management enhanced change order management risks feature
Vedi anche
News to go
Siccità, Regioni pronte a dichiarare lo stato d'emergenza
News to go
Ucraina, Zelensky: "Russia è un male che va fermato sul campo di battaglia"
News to go
Tumori, Oms lancia 'app' che prevede picchi radiazioni Uv e indica quando proteggersi
News to go
Meteo, l'anticiclone africano investe l'Italia
News to go
Il principe William compie 40 anni
News to go
Covid Israele, oltre 10mila contagi in 24 ore: mai così tanti da aprile
News to go
Covid Campania, obbligo mascherina in uffici Regione fino al 30 giugno
News to go
Software irregolari sui Pc, 18 denunce
News to go
Siccità, allarme in Italia: Regioni chiedono aiuto al Governo
News to go
Caro vita, migliaia di persone in protesta a Bruxelles
News to go
Caserta, latitante arrestato in spiaggia
News to go
Colombia, Gustavo Petro nuovo presidente
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza