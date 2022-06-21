Better collaboration with subcontractors, improved change order management, and new insights into project risks feature in InEight's Innovations Update

InEight enhances capabilities of its open, integrated platform of project management solutions with a range of subcontractor management features, enhanced change-order management and insightful risk-assessment processes.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InEight Inc., a global leader in construction project management software, has today announced the latest in its program of software innovations. This round's enhancements enable greater, real-time collaboration with subcontractors, give both contractors and owners a better handle on change orders, enable deeper insights into cost and schedule threats, and provide opportunities through integration to optimize efficient project delivery.

"As the industry rises to the challenges of meeting the ever-growing demand for new construction, InEight remains committed to delivering innovative technology that enables organizations to scale and expand their operations through more effective, risk-adjusted planning and greater execution efficiency. These latest platform updates give owners and contractors the tools they need to overcome pressing challenges such as the labor shortage, positioning them to increase project delivery capacity without a requisite increase in experienced personnel," says Brad Barth, Chief Product Officer at InEight.

As part of these innovations, InEight has extended its digital time sheets to subcontractors, now packed with key information. Additionally, a drawing comparison feature is newly available, making it easier to identify changes between revisions that could kick off an RFI process.

The new subcontractor management features for real-time collaboration enable field teams to:

For improved change order management, InEight's connected process improves visibility at every step, enabling project teams to:

Finally, new capabilities in the area of risk management:

For more information about InEight's latest innovations, visit: https://ineight.com/innovations

