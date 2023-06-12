Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 12 Giugno 2023
Aggiornato: 14:58
comunicato stampa

Beyond the Cloud: emma's Seamless Multi-Cloud Management for a Cloud-Agnostic Future

12 giugno 2023 | 12.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LUXEMBOURG, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At this year's edition of VivaTech we will be present to demonstrate the emma multi-cloud management platform that is set to transform the way organizations operate in the world of cloud computing.

With its all-in-one and cloud-agnostic solution, the emma platform empowers businesses of all sizes - from start-ups to SMB and enterprises - to streamline operations, optimize costs, and enforce governance across their multi-cloud deployments. With the emma platform, organizations can unlock the true potential of their multi-cloud strategies, drive innovation, and gain a decisive advantage in today's rapidly evolving business landscape.

Offering an "end-to-end" approach, spanning the entire life-cycle of multi-cloud management, the emma platform empowers organizations to streamline operations, optimize costs, enhance connectivity, and enforce governance across their multi-cloud deployments.

All-in-One Solution

Unlike traditional solutions that focus on specific aspects of cloud management, the emma platform offers a unified approach by integrating cloud management, cost management, networking, and governance capabilities into a single, powerful platform.

This eliminates the need for organizations to juggle multiple disjointed tools, resulting in improved operational efficiency and significant cost savings.

By embracing the emma platform, businesses can unlock the true potential of multi-cloud strategies, drive innovation, and gain a decisive advantage in the rapidly evolving business landscape.

Seamless integration with cloud providers

The cloud-agnostic architecture of the emma allows it to seamlessly integrate with major public and private cloud providers, such as AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure.

This compatibility ensures that organizations can manage their applications and infrastructure regardless of where they are hosted, leveraging the best features and services offered by each provider without being locked into a single platform.

Moreover, the integration facilitates the adoption of new cloud technologies and services, enabling businesses to stay ahead of the curve and remain competitive in a rapidly evolving market.

About emma

emma, an acronym for "enterprise multi-cloud management application," was established as a start-up in Luxembourg with a vision that cloud resources should be a commodity, easy to access just as electricity, or the internet. That's why we're creating the world's first end-to-end, no-code cloud management platform that enables organizations to unlock all benefits of multi-cloud without its complexity.

Early 2023, emma secured investment from leading venture capital firms RTP Global, AltaIR Capital, and CircleRock Capital, which will enable us to achieve exponential growth in the coming years.

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/beyond-the-cloud-emmas-seamless-multi-cloud-management-for-a-cloud-agnostic-future-301847716.html

