Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 09 Luglio 2021
Aggiornato: 16:14
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

17:05 Google, si cambia: ecco il core update di luglio, cosa succede

16:56 Covid oggi Calabria, 48 contagi e 1 morto: bollettino 9 luglio

16:53 Europei, Wembley in orbita col satellite italiano CosmoSkyMed

16:52 Dl Sostegni Bis, Oricon: 'Bene fondo 100 mln per mense ora riconoscere valore nelle scuole'

16:43 Riforma giustizia, sommossa eletti M5S contro i ministri

16:38 Scuola, Ecdc: "Chiusura sia extrema ratio"

16:32 Mafia Capitale, Alemanno: "Inchiesta ha generato Raggi, ora mia voce conterà ancora"

16:30 Philip Morris International, siglato accordo per acquisire Vectura Group

16:27 Covid oggi Piemonte, 40 contagi e 1 morto: bollettino 9 luglio

16:17 Variante Delta, Oms: "Siamo tutti ad alto rischio"

16:14 Riforma giustizia, Renzi esulta: "Si chiude l'era Bonafede"

15:56 Variante Delta e vaccini covid, terza dose: cosa dicono esperti

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

BGI Statement in Response to Reuters Report

09 luglio 2021 | 15.40
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BGI is aware of reports in Reuters regarding the company's non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT test) - NIFTY (Non-Invasive Fetal TrisomY).

BGI's NIPT tests have been used around the world to identify genetic conditions in pregnancy. These tests provide doctors with the scientific basis to assist millions of pregnant women, leading to better health outcomes and, in some cases, saved lives.

The research that BGI has undertaken collaboratively with some of the world's leading academic and scientific institutions has led to major medical breakthroughs that will benefit the world for many decades to come.

As a leader in life science and gene technology, BGI is committed to improving health outcomes worldwide. That is and always has been the company's mission. Assertions that BGI is motivated by anything other than the advancement of health outcomes are both deeply disappointing and factually incorrect.

These are the facts:

BGI is a global organization driven by innovation, focused on precision medical research, and a desire to curb the harm of major diseases on humans worldwide.

Since its foundation in 1999, BGI has maintained a consistent track record of applying the strictest ethical standards and protection of data privacy and security. We established the Institute of Review Board of Bioethics and Biosafety (BGI-IRB) to recognize, advocate, and guide BGI's life science research and technological applications.

We are proud of the achievements that our scientists have delivered, and we are committed to continuing to work with our partners around the globe to drive new advancements in life science and healthcare.

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere ICT ICT NIPT test company's non invasive prenatal test test esperimento
Vedi anche
News to go
L'ultimo saluto a Raffaella Carrà
Covid, variante Delta in crescita in Italia: sale l'indice Rt
News to go
Incendio in una fabbrica in Bangladesh, oltre 50 i morti
News to go
Olimpiadi, niente spettatori a Tokyo 2020 causa Covid
News to go
Traffico di rifiuti, 6 arresti: compromessa falda nel Comasco
News to go
Giustizia, Cdm approva all'unanimità la riforma Cartabia
News to go
Vaccino Covid, escluso obbligo per insegnanti
News to go
Investite e uccise a Roma, 5 anni e 4 mesi in appello per Genovese
News to go
Avellino, ordigno al Centro Impiego: 2 arresti per terrorismo
News to go
Roma, si spacciano per intermediari del Vaticano: 5 arresti
News to go
Vino senza alcol, l'ok della Ue
News to go
18enni e voto per il Senato, via libera di Palazzo Madama
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza