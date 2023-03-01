Cerca nel sito
 
comunicato stampa

Bid Now Through March 15 for 260 Acres in Bel Air: Greater Los Angeles' Largest and Last Private, Undeveloped Parcel, Encompassing 6% of Bel Air's Land

01 marzo 2023 | 15.36
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Bidding Begins at $39 Million for the $125 Million Trophy Parcel

LOS ANGELES, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Senderos Canyon, the single most significant land opportunity in Los Angeles, CA, USA, comprised of approximately 260 pristine acres in the heart of prestigious Bel Air, is for sale by auction until the deadline of 4pm PT, March 15, 2023. Situated across three contiguous undeveloped parcels, Senderos Canyon represents an astounding six percent of Bel Air's total land area and is known as the last available parcel of land of this size in the Greater Los Angeles area. The auction is being handled by Paramount Realty USA, a prominent national auction firm, and listing brokers Melinda and Scott Tamkin of Compass.

"Land is king," said co-listing agent Scott Tamkin. "Senderos Canyon presents a once-in-a-lifetime chance to own perhaps the most special land—a true crown jewel portfolio asset—in

coveted Bel Air."

"We are thrilled to handle the auction for a trophy property of this magnitude," said Misha Haghani, owner of auction house Paramount Realty USA. "This exceptional 260-acre Bel Air property, like art, is truly irreplaceable and this auction absolutely represents a generational opportunity."

A truly versatile trophy parcel just minutes from Beverly Hills, Senderos Canyon offers a diverse set of residential and commercial development opportunities. Its lush grounds offer a blank canvas for a luxury residential enclave or other concepts such as a golf course, equestrian center, wellness center, sports campus/facility and more.

To submit a bid, schedule a tour or for more information, please contact Paramount Realty USA at 212-867-3333 or info@prusa.com.

About The Tamkin Group at Compass The Tamkin Group at Compass specializes in real estate services acting on behalf of clients in the buying and selling of homes and income properties in the greater Los Angeles area DRE#01336758/01336759.

About Paramount Realty USAParamount Realty USA is a prominent national real estate auction firm. The team has marketed, sold or advised on over $2 billion of real estate and mezzanine interests throughout North America by auction. The firm has auctioned luxury, residential and commercial property for high-net-worth individuals, private equity firms, developers, family offices, lenders, government agencies, and other owners of real estate. Visit www.prusa.com for more information.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1987690/Paramount_Realty_USA_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bid-now-through-march-15-for-260-acres-in-bel-air-greater-los-angeles-largest-and-last-private-undeveloped-parcel-encompassing-6-of-bel-airs-land-301759137.html

in Evidenza