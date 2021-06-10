Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 10 Giugno 2021
Aggiornato: 20:16
Bigo Live Kicks Off #BigoPride With Pride Month Celebrations Around the Globe

10 giugno 2021 | 15.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Hollywood Stars, Activists and LGBTQ+ Creators to Participate in Panels and Discussions

LOS ANGELES, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --  Bigo Live, a global leader in live streaming and entertainment, is proud to celebrate Pride Month with a host of activities and panel discussions happening around the world. Taking place between June 12-18, the highlight of #BigoPride Week will include a multi-guest panel discussion hosted by well-known entertainer, Jason Lee, on June 18th at 6 p.m. PT. Consisting of the streaming service's most notable LGBTQ+ creators, the panel will also include very special guests: Hollywood heavy hitter, Tiffany Haddish, and reality TV royalty Tiffany "New York'' Pollard.

#BigoPride US Art

In addition to participating in Jason's panel, Tiffany Haddish will also be contributing all earnings from her appearance to non-profit organization, She Ready Foundation. Drawing from her own personal experiences in foster care, Tiffany Haddish founded the She Ready Foundation to empower, support and encourage children living in the foster care system.

"While diversity, inclusivity and tolerance should be practiced everyday, Pride Month helps shine the spotlight on LGBTQ+ causes, and I couldn't be happier to host a powerful panel on Bigo highlighting LGBTQ+ streamers and issues," said Jason Lee. "I'm excited to partner with Bigo who gives everyone a voice and a platform, and I hope as they grow they continue to find ways to make Bigo the place where creators of color and the LGBTQ+ communities can truly control their individuality and profitability through their culturally conscious content."

"We are honored to not only provide a safe space for our LGBTQ+ creators to produce exciting content, but to also celebrate their stories," said James Wang, Senior Vice President of Bigo Live. "We hope this open discussion will reinforce our commitment to to LGBTQ+ community and encourage creators to continue sharing their voices."

In addition to the multi-guest panel, Bigo Live will also be making a $10,000 donation to the National Center for Transgender Equality, a nonprofit social equality organization founded in 2003 by transgender activist Mara Keisling in Washington, D.C.

"We are so pleased to be partnering with Bigo Live this Pride Month to spread awareness around LGBTQ+ causes and encourage budding creators in our community to utilize the platform to express themselves," said Rodrigo Heng-Lehtinen, Deputy Executive Director of the National Center for Transgender Equality. "This donation will be integral to our organization, helping us continue to be a resource for transgender people and persist in our social justice advocacy mission."

In addition to the stateside celebration, #BigoPride will also include exciting events throughout the globe.

For images and assets surrounding #BigoPride, please click here. For more information on Bigo Live please visit  www.bigo.tv. Download Bigo Live on the  App Store or  Google Play.

About Bigo Live

Bigo Live is one of the world's fastest-growing live streaming social communities where users broadcast in real-time to share life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people from around the world. Bigo Live has around 400 million users in over 150 countries and is currently the market leader in the live streaming industry. Launched in March 2016, Bigo Live is owned by Bigo Technology, which is based in Singapore.

Bigo Live Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1530363/BigoPride_US_Art.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1476800/Bigo_Live_Logo.jpg 

