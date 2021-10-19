Bill Wang from Huawei: Building an All-Optical Target Network Can Drive Continuous Business Value Growth

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 19, 2021 Today, the 7th Ultra-Broadband Forum (UBBF2021) is opened in Dubai. In the agenda of the first day, Bill Wang, Vice President of Huawei's Optical Product Line, delivered a keynote speech. He pointed out that in addition to benefits in energy saving and rate improvement, all-optical target networks also accelerate the digital transformation of various industries, bring premium service experience, and generate higher business values.

Global operators continuously increase investment in optical fibers, improve broadband quality, and develop services such as FTTR and OTN premium private lines to increase the revenue from fixed networks. As a fundamental element of green and smart cities, all-optical target networks have gradually become an industry consensus.

However, in the process of building all-optical target networks for smart cities, operators still face difficulties such as high costs, slow service provisioning, and difficult management in FTTH ODN construction. In addition, device deployment, network evolution, and new service development also represent pressing concerns.

Bill Wang, Vice President of Huawei's Optical Product Line, said: "To solve these problems, Huawei has released the DQ ODN and Edge OTN series products. These products have been designed to help operators quickly build all-optical target networks that are visible and manageable from end to end, greatly reduce operator O&M costs, and provide a high-speed entrance to the digital world for various industries and households. They can help operators expand the enterprise market, improve home broadband experience, reduce costs, and increase revenue.

DQ ODN is a solution that implements plug-and-play, scanning for resource visualization, and one-click O&M through pre-connection, intelligent image recognition, and optical iris technologies. With this solution, operators can quickly build an all-optical target network that is visible and manageable from end to end. Specifically, the solution has the following features:

Edge OTN is a full-scenario and full-service integrated bearer platform. It supports indoor and outdoor cabinets and OLT/BBU co-cabinet deployment, adapts to installation in all cabinets, and meets the requirements of high-speed energy-saving transmission at integrated access sites.

Highly integrated edge OTN devices can be easily co-sited with OLTs, extending premium optical connections to each organization. Large enterprises can use the OTN P2P private line solution to achieve premium E2E connections. For a large number of small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), Huawei launches the innovative OTN P2MP solution to help them quickly improve connection quality. The solution also helps operators expand the private line market space.

In his speech, Bill Wang also said that all-optical networks can be further applied to industries to promote digital transformation and build a secure, efficient, and experience-guaranteed all-optical base for smart cities. Optical fibers can be extended to factories and machines. All-optical networks can provide premium connections with anti-interference, high bandwidth, and low latency. When used in hospitals, optical networks can ensure massive data transmission to support telemedicine.

Finally, Bill Wang said that all-optical networks are the main contributor to the growth of home broadband and enterprise service revenue. All-optical networks will further enrich our life and work and promote digital transformation. Ubiquitous optical connections will bring infinite possibilities.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1664418/image1.jpg