Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 12 Gennaio 2023
Aggiornato: 00:30
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

13:07 Los Angeles, polizia uccide cugino fondatrice Black Lives Matter

12:53 Airbus Ita urta altro aereo con ala in aeroporto New York: aperta inchiesta

12:32 Roma, investe bambini e scappa: 63enne rimesso in libertà

12:29 Dl aiuti, Camera approva decreto. Protesta M5S in Aula

12:20 Sanremo 2023, Chiara Ferragni devolve suo compenso per lotta contro violenza su donne

12:12 La Bce non cambia rotta, i tassi saliranno ancora: come investire?

12:06 Iran, ambasciatore a Roma: "Pena di morte applicata dopo processi regolari"

11:33 Usa, trovate altre carte segrete Biden: Gop chiedono procuratore speciale

11:29 Covid, Corte Ue: diritto a sconto per viaggi rovinati da lockdown

11:19 Ostia, investito da bus sulla via del Mare: morto 21enne

11:16 Ascolti tv, Milan-Torino vince prima serata: secondo Meraviglie di Alberto Angela

11:07 Incidente sul lavoro a Caivano, morto operaio di 22 anni

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Billennium integrates IDnow solution into its Inperly app

12 gennaio 2023 | 09.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Cooperation enables identity verification of users and signing of documents directly in Microsoft Teams

WARSAW, Poland, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Billennium, a global IT solutions provider for businesses, has announced that it is partnering with IDnow, a leading identity proofing platform provider in Europe. Thanks to the cooperation, Billennium's Inperly app allows Microsoft Teams users to check identities and sign documents with qualified electronic signatures, using ID documents from 200+ countries.

Inperly, an application developed by Billennium, supports remote customer service, consulting, and sales processes on Microsoft Teams. Billennium has recently implemented automated identity proofing and e-signatures services from IDnow into its app. The new feature allows the issuing of a one-time qualified signature (QES), equivalent to a handwritten signature within the European Union. The feature can be used in most EU countries.

"By integrating Inperly with IDnow solutions, companies and institutions can conveniently, quickly, and securely verify a user's identity and sign documents with qualified signatures within Microsoft Teams. Our solution helps companies in the digitalization of documentation workflow and prevents fraud attempts. It can be successfully used in government institutions, banks, insurance companies, universities, HR firms and other organizations offering their services remotely," comments Tomasz Goźliński, Head of Products at Billennium.

"Helping build trust in the digital world is one of our main goals and enabling our partners to create secure and trustworthy relationships is part of our mission. Our all-in-one solution with a qualified electronic signature is paired with remote identity proofing and is compliant with Anti-Money Laundering European Regulation, which ensures secure conversations with Inperly on Microsoft Teams for all parties. Checking or proving who you are is fast and easy, thanks to automated verifications based on AI. This cooperation thus helps to prevent identity theft by biometric checks and electronic signature," says Bertrand Bouteloup, Vice President Sales at IDnow.

More information about the application can be found at Inperly.com.

About IDnow

IDnow is a leading identity proofing platform provider in Europe with a vision to make the connected world safer. The IDnow platform provides a broad portfolio of identity verification solutions, ranging from automated to human-assisted, from purely online to point-of-sale, each optimized for user conversion rates and security.

In 2021, IDnow acquired the French market leader for identity technology, ARIADNEXT, and the German identity Trust Management AG, enabling IDnow to offer its customers one of the broadest identification solutions through a single, integrated platform.

The company has offices in Germany, the United Kingdom, and France and is backed by renowned institutional investors, including Corsair Capital and Seventure Partners. Its portfolio of over 900 international clients spans a wide range of industries and includes leading global players, such as Western Union, UBS, Sixt and Munich Re, as well as digital champions like N26, Solarisbank, wefox and Tier mobility.

About Billennium

Billennium is a global IT services and solutions provider. Established in 2003, we have been in the IT industry since then – we develop as the technology develops, delivering our clients the best-in-class solutions. Having 11 offices on 3 continents, our 1800+ IT experts work in a follow-the-sun (24/7/365) model to deliver the highest quality solutions and services for businesses around the globe, helping our clients in building strong competitive advantage with technology.

In 2021, we created Inperly, the world's first application for Microsoft Teams, enabling user identity verification and signing documents with electronic signatures using the most reliable and convenient forms available on the market.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/billennium-integrates-idnow-solution-into-its-inperly-app-301719041.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Altro ICT ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Inperly app Microsoft Teams applicativo app
Vedi anche
News to go
Primarie Pd, trovato accordo su voto online
News to go
Carenza farmaci in Italia, arriva tavolo permanente
News to go
Clima, nel 2022 nuovo record per riscaldamento Oceano
News to go
Foggia, Gdf scopre 'fabbrica' di diplomi falsi
News to go
Virus sinciziale, pediatrie in affanno in Italia: boom accessi in pronto soccorso
News to go
Ucraina, assedio a Soledar e bombardato ospedale pediatrico di Kherson
News to go
Caro carburante, premier Meloni difende scelta governo
News to go
Bonus autonomi e professionisti, esteso anche a chi non ha partita Iva
News to go
Agrigento, operazione Condor: 10 arresti
News to go
Prezzi benzina, Cdm vara nuove norme su trasparenza
News to go
Viaggiava da Milano alla Svizzera con 10 ovuli di cocaina purissima
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza