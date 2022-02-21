Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 21 Febbraio 2022
16:04
Billups Acquires Ad Tech Startup Outchart to Advance Programmatic Digital Out-of-Home (OOH) Aspirations

21 febbraio 2022 | 08.08
PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Billups, the largest privately held out-of-home (OOH) technology and managed services company in the U.S., has acquired the assets of Outchart, a full-stack software provider for the digital out-of-home marketplace. The acquisition follows Billups' recent purchases of Ads on Top in 2022 and MacDonald Media in 2020. The company's growing footprint now covers 19 U.S. and five European markets with over 120 employees.

Together, Billups and Outchart will work to deliver on the vision of innovative, data-driven and single-stop technology solutions for out-of-home media advertisers, agencies and media owners. At the time of the acquisition, Outchart offered digital OOH media owners a cloud-based software solution built by a roster of OOH and technology experts. The software provider operated in the U.S. and UAE, helping owners to automate campaign and screen management workflow to leverage programmatic revenues.

"All my life, I've been passionate about bringing businesses and developers together to create platforms that automate everyday workflows. I'm excited to join forces with Billups and their deep data and technology bench and OOH media experts," said Igor Kuznetsov, Chief Product Officer at Outchart.

"I am so thrilled to become a part of the Billups team, where so many beautiful minds work under the same roof to deliver best-in-class digital OOH, programmatic products and services," said Dmitry Semenov, Chief Business Development Officer at Outchart.

"We are excited for our partnership with Outchart to bring us closer to transforming the out-of-home industry into a truly unified experience," said Benjamin Billups, Co-founder of Billups. "Combining the strengths of our companies and relentless commitment to advanced technology and programmatic opportunities allow us to accelerate our business forward — not just domestically but globally."

Rob MacMillan and David Tolliver of Castlewood Advisors exclusively represented Outchart in the sale of the business.

About BillupsBillups is revolutionizing the out-of-home media experience. Blending art and science with advanced technology, we lead the industry with scientific targeting, accurate out-of-home measurement and an innovative AI-powered recommendation engine. Founded in 2003, Billups helps the world's leading brands navigate and optimize their out-of-home investment. To learn more, visit us at www.billups.com.

Media ContactJeff JanHead of Growth marketing@billups.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1749106/Billups_Outchart.jpg

