Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 15 Febbraio 2022
Aggiornato: 10:02
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

09:49 Super green pass lavoro, "obbligo anche in smart working"

09:36 Livorno, atti sessuali con le 'nipotine': 7 anni allo 'zio' orco

09:26 Stop neve e pioggia, sole e caldo record da 17 febbraio: meteo

08:58 Green pass, Costa: "Dopo il 31 marzo potrebbe essere eliminato"

08:54 Ucraina-Russia, Kiev teme attacco: diplomazia al lavoro - le news

08:41 Ucraina-Russia, Blinken: "Mosca potrebbe agire a breve"

08:20 Canada, proteste no vax: Trudeau ricorre a leggi d'emergenza

08:11 Djokovic e no a vaccino: "Non sono no vax, ma pronto a saltare Wimbledon"

07:56 Bonus assunzione giovani, come funziona e chi può beneficiarne

07:32 Pechino 2022, Nadia Delago: "E' il giorno più bello della mia carriera"

07:13 Pechino 2022, Goggia: "Sono felice, ho dato tutto quello che potevo"

06:38 Nadia Delago bronzo discesa olimpica: rivedi la gara - Video

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Billups Buys SaaS Platform Ads on Top to Accelerate Technology Ambitions in Out-of-Home (OOH) Marketplace

15 febbraio 2022 | 09.07
LETTURA: 2 minuti

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Billups, the largest privately held out-of-home technology and managed services company in the U.S., today announced it has acquired Ads on Top, the only API-first ad server and supply-side platform (SSP) built specifically to handle loops and programmatic digital out-of-home (DOOH).

Ads on Top's flagship product, Switchboard, is a premier DOOH ad server, SSP and campaign management platform. Switchboard works with nearly any media player and content management system (CMS) and can be embedded into existing operations through robust APIs.

Founded in 2016, Ads on Top originally serviced car top advertising in New York, Los Angeles and Philadelphia. This work culminated in the creation of the ultimate DOOH management platform to optimize traditional, loop-based scheduling plans alongside rules-based programmatic ordering on both moving and stationary screens. Since then, the startup has delivered billions of ads to tens of thousands of screens across the U.S. and Canada.

"We're beyond thrilled to become a part of the Billups team, where we can accelerate the development and distribution of best-in-class technology to the entire digital out-of-home industry," said David Pal, CEO and Co-founder of Ads on Top.

"By integrating Billups' extensive managed services and data attribution worlds with our expertise in programmatic and digital technologies, we can provide a unique perspective and product offering to advertisers, agencies and media owners," said Rishabh Jain, Co-founder of Ads on Top.

"Our acquisition of Ads on Top marks a huge Billups milestone in delivering the most amazing products and services for our clients," said Benjamin Billups, Co-founder of Billups. "The programmatic digital out-of-home marketplace is experiencing extraordinary growth. I couldn't be more ecstatic to unify our patented technologies, data sciences and platform experiences to automate and measure out-of-home in ways never done before."

Rob MacMillan and David Tolliver of Castlewood Advisors exclusively represented Ads on Top in the sale of the business.

About BillupsBillups is revolutionizing the out-of-home media experience. Blending art and science with advanced technology, we lead the industry with scientific targeting, accurate out-of-home measurement and an innovative AI-powered recommendation engine. Founded in 2003, Billups helps the world's leading brands navigate and optimize their out-of-home investment. Learn more at www.billups.com.

Media ContactJeff JanHead of Growthmarketing@billups.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1745330/Billups_Platform_Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Ads managed services company in the U.S. supply side platform Billups Buys SaaS platform Ads
Vedi anche
News to go
Caro Bollette, "stangata di oltre 1.700 euro a famiglia"
News to go
Covid, Sileri: "Ci sarà rivalutazione su ristori per i medici morti"
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino
News to go
Afghanistan, Save the children: "Bambini costretti a lavorare"
News to go
Ucraina, Lavrov a Putin: "Sempre possibile accordo con Occidente"
News to go
Saman Abbas, arrestato cugino indagato
News to go
Morte Pantani, proseguono le indagini
News to go
San Valentino 2022, Federconsumatori: "Rincari pesano su regali"
Pregliasco: "Futuro in politica? Mai dire mai" - Video
News to go
Carburanti, continua il rialzo dei prezzi
News to go
Comune Napoli a rischio default, patto con governo
News to go
Crisi Ucraina-Russia, Kiev si prepara alla guerra
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza