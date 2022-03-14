Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 14 Marzo 2022
Aggiornato: 23:09
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

23:01 Guerra Ucraina, in arrivo decisione Corte giustizia su ricorso contro Russia

22:49 esclusivo Ucraina, Sullivan a cena in ristorante al centro di Roma

22:45 Guerra Ucraina, via libera Ue a nuove sanzioni contro Russia

22:25 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, vicepremier Kiev: "Anche Occidente a rischio"

21:43 Guerra Ucraina, irruzione in tg Russia: "No alla guerra" - Video

21:14 Sondaggi politici: Fratelli d'Italia resta primo partito, Lega ancora in calo

20:49 Guerra Ucraina, Russia limita export grano e zucchero

20:43 Mfe, sale in tedesca Prosieben e valuta delisting per controllata in Spagna

20:40 Maturità 2022, al via il 22 giugno: confermati scritti e novità sui voti

20:24 Ucraina-Russia, Usa a Cina: "Se sostegno a Putin conseguenze"

19:31 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, ferito giornalista Gb: è in terapia intensiva

19:26 Mariupol distrutta dalle bombe, il video del drone

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

BINANCE AWARDED CRYPTO-ASSET SERVICE PROVIDER LICENSE IN THE KINGDOM OF BAHRAIN

14 marzo 2022 | 23.09
LETTURA: 3 minuti

MANAMA, Bahrain, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Binance, the world's leading blockchain and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider, today announces that it has been granted a crypto-asset service provider license from the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB). This landmark achievement for Binance represents its first license as a crypto-asset provider in The Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCC) and demonstrates its commitment to being in regulatory compliance as the first of its group of companies in the region.

Changpeng Zhao (CZ), founder and CEO of Binance, said: "The license from Bahrain is a milestone in our journey to being fully licensed and regulated around the world. I would like to thank Team Bahrain, guided by the visionary leadership of HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, for the great work in facilitating this achievement. Team Bahrain has shown considerable foresight in its development of crypto regulations and provides the regulatory protections that consumers should come to expect from regulators around the world.

"I'm proud of the hard work of the Binance team to meet the stringent criteria of the Central Bank of Bahrain, not just locally but globally by ensuring that we meet and exceed the requirements of regulators and protect users with strong anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing policies."

The crypto-asset license will allow Binance to provide crypto-asset trading, custodial services and portfolio management to customers under the supervision of the Bahrain regulators.

HE Rasheed Al Maraj, Governor of the Central Bank of Bahrain commented: "Developing regulations aligned with global trends is a key objective for us at the CBB. We continue to work with partners and industry leaders such as Binance to develop regulations that enable innovation and best practices."

Khalid Humaidan, CEO of the Bahrain Economic Development Board (EDB) added: "Team Bahrain has built a world-class infrastructure to support the fast-growing blockchain and crypto industry, with robust regulations and diverse talent within the financial services, fintech and technology sectors. Collaboration with industry leaders such as Binance will further enhance our mission to establish the Kingdom of Bahrain as a leading business hub."

About Binance

Binance is the world's leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider with a financial product suite that includes the largest digital asset exchange by volume. Trusted by millions worldwide, the Binance platform is dedicated to increasing the freedom of money for users, and features an unmatched portfolio of crypto products and offerings, including: trading and finance, education, data and research, social good, investment and incubation, decentralization and infrastructure solutions, and more. For more information, visit: https://www.binance.com.

About the Central Bank of Bahrain

The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) is a public corporate entity established by the 2006 CBB and Financial Institutions Law. It was created on 6th September 2006. The CBB is responsible for maintaining monetary and financial stability in the Kingdom of Bahrain. It succeeded the Bahrain Monetary Agency, which had previously carried out central banking and regulatory functions since its establishment in 1973. The CBB inherits the BMA's 33-year track record and wide range of responsibilities. It implements the Kingdom's monetary policy, public debt issuance, issues the national currency and oversees the country's payments and settlement systems. It is also the sole regulator of Bahrain's financial sector, covering the full range of banking, insurance, investment business and capital markets activities. The CBB's wide scope of responsibilities allows a consistent policy approach to be undertaken across the whole of the Kingdom's financial sector. It also provides a straightforward and efficient regulatory framework for financial services firms operating in Bahrain.

About the Bahrain Economic Development Board

The Bahrain Economic Development Board (EDB) is an investment promotion agency with overall responsibility for attracting investment into the Kingdom and supporting initiatives that enhance the investment climate. The EDB works with the government and both current and prospective investors, in order to ensure that Bahrain's investment climate is attractive, to communicate the key strengths, and to identify where opportunities exist for further economic growth through investment. The EDB focuses on several economic sectors that capitalise on Bahrain's competitive advantages and provide significant investment opportunities. These sectors include financial services, manufacturing, ICT, tourism, logistics and transport. The financial services sector is particularly strong in Bahrain and the EDB works to support the continued growth of the banking industry and key sub-sectors, including Islamic finance. For more information on the Bahrain EDB visit www.bahrainedb.com; for information about Bahrain visit www.bahrain.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1755007/Binance_Logo.jpg

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN91685 en US Economia_E_Finanza Altro ICT AltroAltro Economia_E_Finanza crypto asset service provider license fornitore d'accesso provider crypto asset provider
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid Italia, l'ultimo bollettino
News to go
Maturità 2022, al via il 22 giugno
News to go
Guerra Ucraina, Russia: "Useremo yuan cinese come riserva valutaria"
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, negoziati in pausa tecnica
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, sbloccato corridoio umanitario Mariupol
News to go
Lavoro, Unioncamere-Anpal: previste 359mila assunzioni a marzo
News to go
Carburanti, protesta benzinai in tutta Italia: impianti a luci spente
News to go
Covid Lombardia, ultimo bollettino
News to go
Ucraina, Gb: 350 sterline al mese per famiglie che accolgono rifugiati
News to go
Covid Italia, dati e contagi: ultimo bollettino
News to go
Covid Cina, record contagi: lockdown a Shenzen
News to go
Ucraina, proteste in 35 città della Russia
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza