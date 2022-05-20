Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 20 Maggio 2022
Aggiornato: 15:48
comunicato stampa

BingX Completes Audit Report with CertiK to Enhance User and Asset Security

20 maggio 2022 | 16.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SINGAPORE, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX is proud to announce the completion of its audit report with CertiK to ensure the safety of investors and the security of their digital assets.

As the world's leading social trading platform, security of identity and digital assets are the top priorities. BingX focuses on to boost investor confidence.

A leader in blockchain security, CertiK has worked with and audited several other renowned cryptocurrency projects. Its mission is to solve the biggest hurdle to mass adoption in the crypto space by assuring the reliability of projects in the industry.

"CertiK is one of the highest regarded security auditors in the cryptosphere and we are delighted to work with them to complete the audit to enhance the security of our platform for our investors. We want our users to have a seamless trading experience from start to finish and this audit would definitely increase investor confidence in our platform." - Communication & Partnership Director at BingX, Elvisco Carrington

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX (www.bingx.com) is a global digital asset, spot, and derivatives trading platform that provides a user-centric and open ecosystem with intuitive  social trading features. Created to enrich the entire cryptocurrency industry and  crypto markets, BingX is a safe, reliable, and user-friendly venue for users to trade their favorite assets such as  BTC,  ETH,  USDC,  ANC, and  STEPN.

About CertiK

CertiK is a pioneer in blockchain security, leveraging best-in-class AI technology to protect and monitor blockchain protocols and smart contracts. Founded in 2018 by professors from Yale University and Columbia University, CertiK's mission is to secure the web3 world. CertiK applies cutting-edge innovations from academia to enterprise, enabling mission-critical applications to scale with safety and correctness. One of the fastest-growing and most trusted companies in blockchain security, CertiK is a true market leader. To date, CertiK has worked with over 3,200 Enterprise clients, secured over $310 billion worth of digital assets, and has detected over 60,000 vulnerabilities in blockchain code.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1821149/BingX_Completes_Audit_Report_CertiK_Enhance_User_Asset_Security.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1690963/BingX_Logo.jpg

