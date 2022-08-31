Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 31 Agosto 2022
comunicato stampa

BingX Establishes A $10 Million Charity Arm, Reaching Out to Networks of Beneficiaries

31 agosto 2022 | 16.00
SINGAPORE, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX, the leading social trading exchange, announces the charitable arm with a fund of $10Million for humanitarian endeavors.

The purpose of this fund is to be allocated to donations of charitable organisations, public welfare activities, and disaster relief in various regions of the world, etc.

"There is no other technology with a steeper growth over the past years—or more potential to solve any conceivable problem—than that of cryptocurrency. We hope that our efforts in directly supporting humanitarian ventures can improve the efficiency of how we transfer value and how we can make financial systems more inclusive." Elvisco Carrington, PR & Communications Director, BingX

BingX has been actively exploring charitable pursuits since 2019. We are proud to have supported efforts in the reforestation in Turkey, blood donation and environmental protection in Asia, donation drives in Vietnam, as well as disaster relief efforts for Palawan, and Leyte.

BingX spans across diverse markets and with a global community of users, we will continue to develop and build open, inclusive networks all over the world.

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a crypto social trading exchange that offers spot, derivatives, and auto trading to more than 100 countries worldwide with over 3 million users. BingX connects users with expert traders and the platform in a safe, simple, and transparent way. With the growth of Crypto investors, BingX also released demo trading, crypto staking and grid trading for low risk investors.

Visit BingX Guide at: https://bingx.com/en-us/guide/article/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1886609/1.jpg Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1690963/BingX_Logo.jpg

