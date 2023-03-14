Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 14 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 18:48
comunicato stampa

BingX Integrates MetaTrader 5 to Enhance Crypto Derivatives Trading

14 marzo 2023 | 15.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SINGAPORE, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX, one of the leading crypto exchanges, has announced its direct integration with Metatrader 5 (or "MT5"), a multi-asset platform that allows market participants to trade forex, stocks and futures. As the first few exchanges connected with MT5 in the crypto industry, BingX continues to optimise the trading process with cutting-edge innovation from traditional finance and provide users with a more comprehensive and user-friendly trading experience.

MT5 is a popular trading platform used to trade financial instruments such as stocks, currencies, commodities, and cryptocurrencies. It is an upgraded version of the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform, which is widely used by most organisations currently. MT5 offers advanced features such as more technical indicators, depth of market (DOM), and the ability to trade on multiple exchanges. It is also designed to support automated trading systems and allows traders to develop their own trading robots and custom indicators.

This integration is a significant milestone for both BingX and MT5 as it brings together the advanced features of both platforms to provide a seamless crypto trading experience. The connection to MT5 allows BingX users to easily activate BingX MT5 account and trade futures straight from MT5's interface and leverage tools for greater convenience and accessibility. Orders placed on MT5 will be updated in BingX's order book. Users can expect safe and stable trading experience on cryptocurrencies like BTC and ETH with more advanced analysis tools for quantitative trading and customised functions. And most risks will be eliminated by quick access to up-to-date market information. Meanwhile, this integration also opens a door for forex traders on MT5 to crypto world so that they could easily start to try.

"The integration with MT5 is just one of the many initiatives that BingX has taken to improve trading experience," Elvisco Carrington, PR and Communications Director of BingX, expressed his excitement: "Being innovative and reliable is BingX's value, and it is also the guideline leading us to the next peak. We believe that this integration will help users make more informed and professional decisions and stay ahead of the competition. This approach characterises BingX's leading role in industry innovation. We see this integration as a successful blend of blockchain industry and traditional finance. BingX will continue to broaden the boundaries and explore more possibilities in the future."

About BingX

BingX is a leading crypto exchange that offers spot, derivatives, copy, and grid trading services to over 100 countries and regions worldwide with over 5 million users. BingX continues to connect users with expert traders and the platform in a safe and innovative way.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2032433/BingX_Integrates_MetaTrader_5_Enhance_Crypto_Derivatives_Trading.jpg Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1690963/3938337/BingX_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bingx-integrates-metatrader-5-to-enhance-crypto-derivatives-trading-301771496.html

