23 marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 15:40
segui il tuo
oroscopo
comunicato stampa

BingX Integrates TrendSpider to Enhance Crypto Automated Trading

23 marzo 2023 | 15.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SINGAPORE, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX, one of the leading crypto exchanges, has recently announced its integration with TrendSpider, a customizable charting platform that offers automated analysis tools. This integration aims to enhance crypto automated trading and make it more efficient and successful. BingX users will be allowed to implement their automated trading strategies with exclusive resources from the platform.

TrendSpider is an automated technical analysis platform using sophisticated machine learning algorithms to detect trends and chart patterns. It offers a suite of advanced tools to help traders and investors analyze financial markets. The platform uses artificial intelligence to automate the process of chart analysis and identify key trends and patterns in market data. It also offers a range of technical indicators and overlays, as well as the ability to backtest trading strategies using historical data.

The partnership with TrendSpider enables BingX traders to create automated trading bots triggered by specific signals while executing their orders through BingX. And this can be easily realized with SignalStack, an order routing tool created and fully owned by TrendSpider. SignalStack is a solution designed to facilitate API-based order entry for all traders who seek to systemise and automate their approach to the market, regardless of their level of technical sophistication. SignalStack erases inefficiencies of manual trading by going back and forth between a third party platform, such as TrendSpider, or any platform to execute orders from alerts that are created on these platforms.

SignalStack is a free tool that charges only by signal, which means a successful API call. To celebrate the integration with TrendSpider, all BingX users who deposits $100USD or more shall be rewarded with 50 free signals. BingX users now are able to do automated trading in a more precise and timely manner after they conduct research, perform analysis, and develop strategies.

"The integration with TrendSpider is another example of BingX's commitment to providing the best trading products and services," said Elvisco Carrington, PR and Communications Director of BingX. "In addition to social trading, BingX also strives to create a better environment for automated trading. Whether you are a professional trader or just starting out, here you can gain a deeper understanding of the markets and improve your trading strategies. BingX will continue to collaborate with more top-notch organizations like TrendSpider and help our users make more informed trading decisions in the future."

About BingX

BingX is a leading crypto exchange that offers spot, derivatives, copy, and grid trading services to over 100 countries and regions worldwide with over 5 million users. BingX continues to connect users with expert traders and the platform in a safe and innovative way.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2038978/BingX_Integrates_TrendSpider_Enhance_Crypto_Automated_Trading.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1690963/BingX_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bingx-integrates-trendspider-to-enhance-crypto-automated-trading-301779860.html

