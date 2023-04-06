Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 06 Aprile 2023
Aggiornato: 17:24
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

17:01 Per la prima volta studio conferma: "C'è un nesso fra sete, fame e conflitti"

16:58 Berlusconi, ematologo: "Malattia molto rara, non si guarisce ma si può convivere"

16:42 Pressi (A2A): "City Plug soluzione per chi vuole auto elettrica in città"

16:40 Al via prima edizione di 'Premio Film Impresa'

16:29 Maturità 2023, per 'toto-tema' studenti scommettono su D’Annunzio e Pirandello

16:27 Palermo, i bimbi del S. Anna donano giochi ai piccoli dell'Oncoematologia

16:24 Coppa Italia, Juve-Inter: curva bianconera chiusa contro il Napoli

16:13 Russia, Cremlino: "Risponderemo a dispiegamento armi nucleari Usa in Europa"

16:11 Renzi direttore del Riformista, alt di Calenda: "Separi Terzo Polo dal giornale"

16:00 Nautica, Confindustria: "Fatturato 2022 può superare soglia 7 mld"

15:42 Bracco è marchio storico di interesse nazionale

15:32 Borsellino, il fratello: "Strage di Stato ma nessun colpevole"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

BingX Partners Legend Trading to Enhance Fiat-To-Crypto Gateway

06 aprile 2023 | 16.30
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SINGAPORE, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX, one of the leading crypto exchanges, is excited to announce its strategic partnership with Legend Trading, a fast, secure, and fully-licensed global financial institution. This integration aims to facilitate fiat on-ramps and off-ramps, and build a developed payment infrastructure that helps connect fiat users with a smooth crypto experience.

Legend Trading is a leading cryptocurrency trading firm registered as Money Service Business (MSB). As a regulated financial institution, Legend Trading offers a payment-as-a-service and financial services for crypto exchanges to bridge the gap between crypto and fiat. It provides users with professional trade execution and settlement services that are discreet, secure, and fully compliant with local regulations.

Through the collaboration, BingX users can enjoy a smooth and efficient crypto transaction experience with assets in their bank accounts on the platform. The connection to Legend Trading enables customers in more than 150+ countries to securely purchase cryptocurrency through bank transfers with 140+ fiat currencies such as USD, GBP, CHF, EUR, JPY, and CAD. It supports most major local payment methods, including but not limited to Visa, Mastercard, Swift, and Google Pay. Institutional-grade trading service is integrated in BingX, which provides users with compliant access to the most competitive fiat-to-crypto pricing and deep liquidity. This extensive banking infrastructure manages to facilitate large crypto-fiat trades with lower price slippage and cost of trading and settle in seconds. And users could better manage their assets in separate fiat and crypto accounts.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Legend Trading to provide a seamless fiat-to-crypto payment experience for our users," said Elvisco Carrington, PR and Communications Director of BingX. "Legend Trading's diverse payment methods, fast deposit and withdrawal experience, and compliance with regulatory requirements make it an ideal partner for BingX. This professional, secure, and regulatory-compliant payments infrastructure ensures fast trade execution and professional risk management. With the integration of Legend Trading's services, we can offer a wider range of payment methods and enhance the overall user experience on our platform. And it brings us closer to our vision of building a gateway for the next billion crypto users."

About BingX

BingX is a leading crypto exchange that offers spot, derivatives, copy, and grid trading services to over 100 countries and regions worldwide with over 5 million users. BingX continues to connect users with expert traders and the platform in a safe and innovative way.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2049015/BingX_Partners_Legend_Trading_Enhance_Fiat_To_Crypto_Gateway.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1988976/BingX.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bingx-partners-legend-trading-to-enhance-fiat-to-crypto-gateway-301791831.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Economia_E_Finanza Altro ICT Altro Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza fiat on ramps FIAT crypto crypto experience
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina, Macron a Pechino: "Conto su Cina per ricondurre Russia a ragione"
News to go
Papa Francesco, impegni ripresi a pieno ritmo: oggi Messa del Crisma e lavanda dei piedi
News to go
Case green, attivo bonus con detrazione Irpef 50%
News to go
Terremoto L'Aquila, Mattarella: "Impegno a completare ricostruzione"
News to go
Strage via D'Amelio, "non è stata Cosa nostra a fare sparire agenda rossa Borsellino"
News to go
Esodo di Pasqua 2023, le previsioni del traffico
News to go
Consumi, Istat: cala potere d'acquisto delle famiglie
News to go
Uefa, Ceferin confermato presidente fino al 2027
News to go
Italia-Spagna, Meloni: "Rafforzare partenariato strategico"
News to go
Droga nascosta nei pneumatici, un arresto al traforo Frejus
News to go
Trump: "Mio unico crimine è stato difendere la nostra nazione"
News to go
Renzi direttore Riformista: "Una sfida affascinante"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza