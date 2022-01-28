Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 28 Gennaio 2022
Aggiornato: 16:34
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:08 Quirinale 2022, Meloni: "Noi leali e Lega tiene, c'è chi lavora contro"

15:49 Quirinale 2022, 'flop' Casellati scuote centrodestra e si abbatte su Salvini

15:34 Consulta, Marini (difensore Valle D'Aosta): "sì, sentenza 37 è bussola in gestione pandemia"

15:27 Quirinale 2022, Lega: "Nostri 208 voti compatti su Casellati"

15:18 Covid oggi Fvg, 5.403 contagi e 7 morti: bollettino 28 gennaio

15:07 Covid oggi Italia, aumentano contagi tra operatori sanitari: "54mila in 30 giorni"

14:59 Covid oggi Abruzzo, 3.102 contagi: bollettino 28 gennaio

14:57 Pillola anti-covid Pfizer, cosa dicono gli esperti

14:34 Mazzoncini (A2A): "Nel 2021 il gruppo ha effettuato investimenti record"

14:13 Sanremo 2022, Vessicchio: "Sono positivo, aspetto tampone"

14:09 Variante Omicron, Rasi: "Predominante, può coincidere con declino curva"

13:59 Variante Omicron 2 in Liguria, due casi accertati

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

BingX Partners Up with Sumsub to Enhance its Compliance & KYC

28 gennaio 2022 | 16.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SINGAPORE, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX is proud to announce its partnership with Sumsub, an all-in-one suite for identity verification, compliance, and automated fraud protection.

As a social crypto exchange, BingX operates in a regulatorily sensitive space where safety, compliance, and KYC are paramount. To rise to this challenge, BingX will be integrating Sumsub's KYC system, which uses advanced AI technology to detect and prevent potential cybercrime.

BingX users will now go through a two-step verification process by 1) providing a photo of their ID and 2) passing a biometric liveness check. For users, this process is fast, transparent, and easy. For BingX, it promises to build trust and accelerate global expansion.

"One of BingX's overarching objectives this year is to make its services more easily accessible. At times, the KYC and compliance requirements can be tiring and could dissuade new users from completing registration. We want our users to have the best experience from start to finish. What better way to start the year, than making our KYC steps for our users easier to complete. This partnership between Sumsub and BingX will serve as a strategic move that will simplify the KYC process; attracting more users to our platform while giving us a competitive edge in the crypto market space." – Communication & Partnership Manager at BingX, Elvisco Carrington

"We are happy to support BingX's mission to create a leading social crypto exchange network by providing verification procedures compliant with local and international AML regulations. We are here so that BingX can entirely focus on enhancing their products and services for their growing customer base." – Co-founder of Sumsub, Jacob Sever

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX (www.bingx.com) is a global digital asset, spot, and derivatives trading platform that provides a user-centric and open ecosystem with intuitive social trading features. Created to enrich the entire cryptocurrency industry, BingX is a safe, reliable, and user-friendly venue for users to trade their favourite assets, such as Cosmos, AXS, Chiliz & DAO.

About Sumsub

Founded in 2015, Sumsub is a leading identity verification platform providing an all-in-one technical and legal toolkit to cover KYC/AML needs. Sumsub helps businesses convert more customers, speed up verification, reduce costs, and fight digital fraud. Relying on machine learning and artificial intelligence, its solution works globally, with support for 6,500 document types from over 220 countries and territories.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1735986/Bing_X___Sumsub___Partnership_1_Twitter.jpg Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1690963/BingX_Logo.jpg

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Enhance its compliance Sumsub BingX partners up with Sumsub its partnership
Vedi anche
News to go
Sanità, oggi sciopero degli infermieri
News to go
Pedofilia, cardinale Marx: "Ho trascurato le vittime, chiedo perdono"
News to go
Covid Italia, dati e contagi bollettino 27 gennaio
News to go
Effetto pandemia, 1 milione diagnosi tumori in meno nel 2020
News to go
Quirinale 2022, nuova fumata nera
News to go
Pnrr, Ue: da giugno possibile taglio fondi Next Generation
News to go
Camorra, arcivescovo Napoli: "Grazie a Chiesa che non si piega”
News to go
Australian Open, domani la sfida tra Berrettini e Nadal
News to go
Il 2021 anno più antisemita decennio
News to go
Traffico aereo, gli effetti della pandemia covid
News to go
Strage a Licata, uccide 4 familiari e si spara
News to go
Italia-Russia, Trani: "Putin ha assicurato stabilità agli imprenditori"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza