BingX Supports Standard Futures Trading for US Stocks

SINGAPORE, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX, one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges, is excited to announce that it has become the first platform to offer standard futures trading for US stocks. Connecting traditional finance with blockchain technology, this groundbreaking feature is designed to offer a streamlined and user-friendly trading experience.

BingX's innovative feature enables investors to speculate on the future value of popular US stocks by buying or selling at a predetermined price at a specified time. Unlike traditional securities brokers, BingX saves users from complicated account opening procedures and simplifies the process with a swift and convenient trading interface. And the minimum margin requirements for stock futures align with Standard Futures, making it more accessible for users with low capital. BingX's Standard Futures account manages all funds, eliminating the need to switch between crypto and non-crypto futures trading.

Additionally, copy trading services are also supported, allowing users to follow strategies of other successful traders. Now the platform supports top US stocks such as Tesla, Amazon, and Apple, with more stocks expected to be added soon.

As BingX expands its range of financial products and services, it continues to provide investors with new and exciting opportunities to trade futures contracts on popular US stocks. BingX is committed to building a comprehensive platform for investors of all levels and is exploring new and innovative features to enhance the trading experience.

"We are proud to be the first exchange to offer standard futures trading for US stocks. We invite people to try out this service and experience the inclusive benefits of BingX," said Elvisco Carrington, PR and Communications Director of BingX. "We believe this new feature will be helpful for investors to enhance their trading options, and create a more diversified investment portfolio. This is just a beginning. Our goal is to provide our users with the best trading experience, and we will continue to innovate and expand our range of financial products and services."

About BingXBingX is a leading crypto exchange that offers spot, derivatives, copy, and grid trading services to over 100 countries and regions worldwide with over 5 million users.

