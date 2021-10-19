Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 19 Ottobre 2021
Aggiornato: 23:28
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

23:28 Covid, Ilaria Capua: "Virus circola, non è finita: mascherina serve"

22:56 Champions, Porto-Milan 1-0 e rossoneri quasi fuori

22:18 Ammiraglio Cavo Dragone nominato capo di stato maggiore

22:13 Difesa: amm. Cavo Dragone, 'grande onore e privilegio'

22:13 Elezioni Roma, Bonolis: "Non ho votato, cambiare sindaco è passo avanti"

21:41 L'Aquila, bimba di 5 anni muore travolta da porta di calcio

21:33 Tampon tax, Manovra 2022: iva assorbenti scende al 10%

21:18 Superenalotto, numeri estrazione vincente oggi 19 ottobre 2021

21:15 Brescia, esplosione in uno studio dentistico: tre ustionati tra cui una 14enne

19:27 Lotito, il legale: "Soddisfazione per sentenza, respinte assurde richieste Procura Figc"

18:37 Centrosinistra, Della Vedova a Letta: "Nuovo Ulivo'? prima federazione libdem"

18:36 Calcio: Gentile (legale Lazio) su caso tamponi, 'sentenza equa e basata sul diritto'

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Biobeat Expands Access of Wearable Cuffless 24 Hour Ambulatory Blood Pressure Device to Consumers

19 ottobre 2021 | 15.55
LETTURA: 2 minuti

World's First BP Cuffless Device - Now Available For Consumers

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Biobeat, a global leader in wearable remote patient monitoring solutions for the healthcare continuum, announced today that it has made its new wearable and ambulatory blood pressure chest-monitoring device accessible to consumers. Launched in May 2021 for providers, the consumer-focused device can now be purchased from the Biobeat website.

The Biobeat disposable wearable chest-monitor includes an easy and intuitive patient self-set-up, requiring no assistance from a clinician or technician and can be used at the patient's home. The device measures systolic and diastolic blood pressure, as well as pulse rate, mean arterial pressure, cardiac output, and systemic vascular resistance. The final report is accessible using a designated app and includes a comprehensive easy-to-understand traffic light color-coded blood pressure report detailing the person's state of health. The person is advised to share the results with a physician, to decide whether any further action is required.

"Our new consumer-focused 24BP solution marks a pivotal moment in the personalization and democratization of healthcare," said Arik Ben Ishay, CEO of Biobeat. "People can now benefit from utilizing the wide range of vital signs measured by their personal Biobeat device and receive an instant and accurate real-life view into their own cardiac health, putting them in the driver's seat of their care journey."

As blood pressure (BP) measurement has shown to be crucial in the early detection and prevention of clinical disorders, 24BP can act as a decisive indicator of patients' health, tracking cardiovascular data in real-life settings outside of the physician's office to provide an accurate, holistic and unbiased view of their health.

The Biobeat 24BP solution is currently the only comprehensive non-invasive cuffless cardiovascular application in the world; in addition to retaining patient comfort while enabling the continuation of uninterrupted daily lifestyle, this solution revolutionizes the logistical workflow of the ABPM test, as each disposable monitor is delivered directly to the patient's home via courier.

About Biobeat

Biobeat provides a comprehensive AI-powered wearable remote patient monitoring platform designed to elevate the standard of care for both short- and long-term healthcare environments. Biobeat's disposable short-term chest-monitor and long-term wrist-monitor provide accurate frequent patient readings of 13 health parameters, including cuffless blood pressure, pulse rate, respiratory rate, blood oxygen saturation, stroke volume, cardiac output, one lead EKG (only chest-monitor) and more. Aggregated patient health data is viewed by medical staff via Biobeat's secure HIPAA and GDPR compliant cloud-based patient management platform, which utilizes an automated real-time early warning score (EWS) system that incorporates advanced AI-based algorithms to provide alerts on patient health status and potential deterioration. Biobeat's wearable devices are the first devices to be FDA-Cleared for cuffless non-invasive PPG-based blood pressure and are also fully CE Mark certified. Founded in 2016, Biobeat is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

For more information, visit: https://www.bio-beat.com/

Follow Biobeat on LinkedIn.

Company Contact:Tomer Epsteininfo@bio-beat.com 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Biobeat Expands Access Access Ambulatory Blood pressure Device maltrattamento
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid Italia, dati e contagi: bollettino 19 ottobre
News to go
Voto ai 18enni per il Senato, Mattarella promulga la legge
News to go
No Green Pass, Lamorgese: "Quanto accaduto non dovrà ripetersi"
News to go
Morti sul lavoro, Giordano: "15mila vittime senza giustizia"
News to go
'Ndrangheta e rifiuti, 29 misure cautelari
News to go
Caso tamponi, Corte appello Figc: 2 mesi di inibizione a Lotito
News to go
Ue e Stato diritto, caso Polonia a Strasburgo
News to go
'Final Cleaning', operazione anti droga tra Salerno, Napoli e Varese
Whirlpool, Fiom: "Non molliamo, da Governo ci aspettiamo serietà" - Video
News to go
Elezioni comunali, 8 città al centrosinistra
News to go
Covid oggi Israele, dosi AstraZeneca a partire da giovedì
News to go
Reddito di cittadinanza senza requisiti, 70 denunce
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza