Biobeat Launches Wearable Continuous Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring (ABPM) Device

New Clinical Data Supports Use of Biobeat ABPM Cuffless-Monitor as Reliable and Accurate Solution for Out-of-Clinic Blood Pressure Monitoring

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Biobeat, a global leader in wearable remote patient monitoring solutions for the healthcare continuum, announced today the launch of its new wearable and continuous ambulatory blood pressure monitoring (ABPM) chest-monitoring device.

As blood pressure (BP) measurement has shown to be crucial in the early detection and prevention of clinical disorders, ABPM can act as a decisive indicator of patient health, tracking patient cardiac data continuously in real-life settings outside of the physician's office to provide an accurate, holistic and unbiased view of patient health. Biobeat's ABPM solution is currently the only cuffless ABPM application in the world; in addition to retaining patient comfort while enabling the continuation of uninterrupted daily lifestyle, this solution revolutionizes the logistical workflow of the ABPM test, as each disposable, sterile monitor is delivered directly to the patient's home via courier.

"As healthcare continues its digital transformation, the use of ABPM technologies has become increasingly ubiquitous across the healthcare spectrum, and will continue its growth trajectory as we venture further into the post-COVID-19 era," said Arik Ben Ishay, CEO of Biobeat. "Biobeat is excited to support this positive trend with our new wearable ABPM solution, giving providers a continuous and accurate real-life view into patient cardiac health, replacing antiquated cuff-based technology."

Biobeat's disposable wearable chest-monitor includes an easy and intuitive patient self-set-up, requiring no assistance from a clinician or technician. The device measures diastolic and systolic BP, as well as heart rate, mean arterial pressure, cardiac output, and systemic vascular resistance. Measurements are accessible via the patient's mobile phone via a designated app, and are also readily available for physicians through an online report-analysis web-application. By utilizing the wide range of vital signs measured by the Biobeat device, the report enables health care providers to gain a profound understanding of the root cause of the issues identified and truly personalize medicine, allowing for more precise prescription and titration of medications and therapies.

The new product launch is supported by a recently published peer-reviewed clinical study. The study, which compared Biobeat's wearable wrist-monitoring device to a standard cuff-based ABPM device, found that Biobeat's device has ABPM monitoring capabilities comparable to the standard cuff-based ABPM device. Findings also demonstrated standard cuff-based ABPM devices resulted in higher blood pressure values, likely due to a startle effect resulting from the inflating cuff, and that Biobeat's wireless wrist monitor caused significantly less inconvenience compared to the cuff-based device. Additionally, the study demonstrated a 24-hour bias of -1.1 mmHg for both diastolic blood pressure (DBP) and systolic blood pressure (SBP), with a mean daytime bias of -1.9 mmHg for DBP and SBP, and an even smaller nighttime bias was determined.

"In addition to systolic and diastolic BP, Biobeat's novel ABPM device measures cardiac output, stroke volume, heart rate, mean arterial pressure, and systemic vascular resistance, providing a comprehensive clinical understanding of an individual's health status," added Professor Arik Eisenkraft, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Biobeat. "This clinical study highlights the benefit of our device over commonly-used cuff-based ABPM devices, with a remarkable ease-of-use and lack of bias resulting from the mechanical effects of the inflating cuff."

Biobeat provides a comprehensive AI-powered wearable remote patient monitoring platform designed to elevate the standard of care for both short and long-term healthcare environments. Biobeat's disposable short-term chest-monitor and long-term wrist-monitor continuously provide accurate patient readings of 15 health parameters, including cuffless blood pressure, pulse rate, respiratory rate, blood oxygen saturation, stroke volume, cardiac output, one lead EKG (only chest-monitor) and more. Aggregated patient health data is viewed by medical staff via Biobeat's secure HIPAA and GDPR compliant cloud-based patient management platform, which utilizes an automated real-time early warning score (EWS) system that incorporates advanced AI-based algorithms to provide alerts on patient health status and potential deterioration. Biobeat's wearable devices are the first devices to be FDA-Cleared for cuffless non-invasive PPG-based blood pressure monitoring and are also fully CE Mark certified. Founded in 2016, Biobeat is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

