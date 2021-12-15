Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 15 Dicembre 2021
Aggiornato: 10:44
comunicato stampa

Bioenergy Association (BBE): EU Green Deal, Fit-for-55 and Climate Legislations: How International Experts on Energy, Transportation and Fuels Come are Shaping the Future of Mobility

15 dicembre 2021 | 08.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Join the 19th International Online Conference "Fuels of the Future" in January 2022!

BERLIN, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The upcoming "Fuels of the Future" conference, to be held online from January 24th to 28th 2022, is the global key event on both current discussions and the future agenda for the energy and mobility transition.

The current debate

The European Commission (Green Deal for Europe, Fit-for-55), its member states and many other countries are currently in the decisive phase of implementing new mobility concepts that must address climate change while simultaneously responding to the dynamics of urban development and striving for social acceptance, and sustainability. Therefore, politicians, scientists, and industry players are invited to come together at this conference to discuss transport and energy policy today and future challenges. Renewable fuels play a major role in this discussion, particularly in the light of global trade in feedstocks and the broad range of national biofuel strategies.

Target groups and discussion focusThe conference therefore invites industry experts, scientists, and consultants, as well as representatives of NGOs, governments around the world to an online debate. Over the five conference days, 15 sessions with more than 80 speakers will be attended by participants from the biofuel sector alongside with representatives from the mineral oil, automotive and chemical industry, the logistics and transportation sector, public officials, media, and researchers. The sessions will cover a diverse spectrum of topics, including biodiesel and bioethanol innovation, European regulation and national legislation, sustainability, biofuels in shipping and aviation, advanced alternative fuels, e.g., e-fuels, biomethane fuels, as well as technology and market outlooks.

Interactive event platform

Every day, three consecutive online sessions (with simultaneous interpretation into English and German) will start in the morning and end in the afternoon, Berlin time (CET). Speakers will present their latest findings, followed by a question-and-answer session. The conference chat channel offers an opportunity for networking and business contacts. You can find the detailed agenda, speakers' profiles, presentations by 70 conference partners, and background information on the five hosting associations who have organized the conference at www.fuels-of-the-future.com/en.

Conference tickets, including discounts for government representatives and students as well as free access for the press, are available at www.fuels-of-the-future.com/2022registration.

German Bioenergy Association (BBE):

Susanne Buechner, buechner@bioenergie.de

Media contact:

Florian Boenigk (WPR COMMUNICATION GmbH), +49 30 4403 8818, fuels22@wprc.de

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1709374/Fuels_of_the_Future_2022.jpg

articoli
in Evidenza