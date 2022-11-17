Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 17 Novembre 2022
Aggiornato: 17:05
comunicato stampa

Biogénesis Bagó expands its solutions for animal reproduction worldwide

17 novembre 2022 | 15.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Focused on providing more and better solutions for animal productivity, Biogénesis Bagó, the biotechnology company specialized in the development, production and commercialization of solutions for animal health, acquired Spanish biotech HIPRA's line of hormone products.

The purchase of the complete portfolio of solutions for animal reproduction from HIPRA, a company with 50 years of experience in the market and 40 subsidiaries worldwide, will allow Biogénesis Bagó to strengthen its portfolio by adding complementary products, reach 30 new markets, consolidate its presence in the Middle East, North Africa and Latin America and begin commercial operations in Europe.

This acquisition of licenses, in addition to its own solutions in hormone products and innovative injectable minerals, makes it one of the global leaders in reproduction not only for cattle, but also now for swine and small ruminants.

Esteban Turic, CEO of Biogénesis Bagó, stated, "This acquisition is aligned with our strategy to generate long-term growth and sustainable value for our customers and shareholders by focusing on segments that the company masters very well".

Also, he added: "In the same way that Biogénesis Bagó is a global reference in Foot and Mouth Diseases vaccines, it is now on its way to become a leader in solutions for animal reproduction, not only because of the products it offers, but also for the technical support service it offers to farmers and veterinarians that contributes to the sustainable development of livestock farming in the main markets worldwide".

The two companies reached an agreement for the purchase and sale of the line of hormonal products, including the brands Gestavet, Gestavet Prost, Gestavet GnRH, Gonaser and Esponjavet, which are already part of Biogénesis Bagó's portfolio.

"This process is scheduled to be completed during 2023 and, in the meantime, normal supply is guaranteed in all markets", said Sebastián Perretta, Biogénesis Bagó's Chief Business Officer, about the ownership transfer process of the commercialization and manufacturing licenses which has already begun.

Biogénesis Bagó understands tools and technologies to favor animal reproduction as key to contribute to improve efficiency in different production systems, genetics and quality in final products. In addition, this new milestone supports its global expansion strategy through which it seeks to position itself among the top 20 animal health companies by 2026.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/biogenesis-bago-expands-its-solutions-for-animal-reproduction-worldwide-301680648.html

in Evidenza