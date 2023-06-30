Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 30 Giugno 2023
Aggiornato: 06:33
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:07 Russia: "Wagner non combatterà più in Ucraina". Giallo Surovkin: "Lui con Prigozhin"

00:06 Omicidio Michelle Causo, il padre: "Ammazzata come un cane". Il 17enne interrogato per ore

00:05 Bimba scomparsa a Firenze, si cercano tracce in garage: sentiti i genitori

23:59 Pink, concerto 'col morto': fan lancia le ceneri della madre - Video

23:52 Brozovic verso Al Nassr, addio all'Inter: news calciomercato

22:23 Madonna dimessa da ospedale, tornata a casa a New York

22:13 Meloni a Bruxelles: "Migranti e fondi, Consiglio su nostre posizioni"

20:56 Incidente su A1, muore investito da mezzo pesante

20:40 Dl Lavoro, via libera della Camera con 154 sì: è legge

19:37 Fininvest, 100 milioni di dividendi. Cda invariato, Marina Berlusconi presidente

18:35 Omicidio Michelle Causo, il padre: "Ammazzata come un cane" - Video

18:11 Bracciano, si tuffa da pedalò: disperso 19enne nel lago

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Bioheart (02185.HK) announces clinical result for Iberis-HTN at CIT 2023

30 giugno 2023 | 06.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHANGHAI, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bioheart (02185.HK), together with its holding subsidiary Angiocare announces the clinical result for Iberis-HTN at China Interventional Therapeutics 2023. Iberis-HTN is a prospective, multicenter, blinded, randomized controlled trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of the Iberis® Multi-Electrode Renal Artery Radiofrequency Ablation Catheter System for the treatment of primary hypertension (NCT02901704). The study was led by Academician Runlin GAO and Professor Xiongjing JIANG from Fuwai Hospital. 217 subjects were enrolled in the trial. The results showed that the RDN group achieved the primary clinical endpoint of efficacy (change in mean systolic blood pressure from baseline during 24-hour ambulatory blood pressure at 6 months after the procedures) and was significantly superior to the sham control group. The 24-hour systolic ABPM for Renal denervation (RDN) group was reduced by 11.93 mmHg compared to baseline and the sham group was reduced by 2.58 mmHg. The net change between groups is 9.35 mmHg reduction with statistical significance (P<0.0001). No device related major adverse events were observed. The safety and efficacy of Iberis® were demonstrated in the study.

About Iberis®2nd:

Iberis®2nd is a catheter-based, procedure for the treatment of hypertension. Iberis®2nd has filed the registration application in China, received CE mark in EU in 2016 and has finished First in Human trial in Japan. Iberis® 2nd is currently the only RDN system globally with CE marking that can be used for both transradial approach (TRA) and transfemoral approach (TFA). TRA is preferred by interventionalists with fewer access site complications, shorter hospital stays and less overall procedural cost. TRA also enables RDN therapy to be conducted on an outpatient surgery basis. Iberis® 2nd can be used with 6F guiding to achieve complete ablation of renal main artery and branches resulting in better efficacy. A post-marketing trial RADIUS-HTN was initiated in 2022 in EU to compare the effectiveness of RDN performed via TRA and TFA. The principal investigator for RADIUS-HTN is Professor Felix Mahfoud, MD from Saarland University Hospital, Homburg/Saar and the chairman of the Arterial Hypertension Working Group of the German Cardiac Society.

About Bioheart:

Shanghai Bio-heart Biological Technology Co., Ltd is a leading cardiovascular innovative medical device company with global reach. Bioheart's mission is 'Turn innovation into quality care'. Bioheat focuses on Bioresorbable scaffolds, Renal Denervation and Drug coated balloons addressing unmet clinical needs.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bioheart-02185hk-announces-clinical-result-for-iberis-htn-at-cit-2023-301867754.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN46641 en US Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Chimica_E_Farmacia the trial trial Iberis HTN at China Interventional Therapeutics 2023 randomized controlled trial
Vedi anche
News to go
Papa: "Portiamo Dio ovunque, anche nella politica"
News to go
Bce, Tajani: "Grande rispetto, ma possiamo fare valutazioni"
News to go
Pirateria audiovisiva in crescita nel 2022
News to go
Consiglio Ue, Meloni a Bruxelles: le parole sui migranti
News to go
Calciomercato, le news di oggi: Kim lascia il Napoli
News to go
Telegram, scoperta chat di minori su armi 'fai da te'
News to go
Titan, ritrovati resti umani nei detriti del sommergibile
News to go
Guerra Ucraina e crisi Russia, le ultime news di oggi
News to go
Caro energia e gas, Cdm approva decreto con aiuti
News to go
Francia, seconda notte di scontri dopo uccisione 17enne
News to go
Migranti, a Lampedusa approdano in 600
News to go
Made in Italy agroalimentare, esportazioni record
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza