Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 08 Novembre 2022
Aggiornato: 14:14
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:15 Covid oggi Lombardia, bollettino potrebbe tornare quotidiano

15:14 Eicma conferma la piattaforma My Matching, opportunità d’incontro per il b2b

15:12 Covid oggi Sardegna, 971 contagi e un morto: bollettino 8 novembre

15:09 Covid oggi Calabria, 740 contagi e 6 morti: bollettino 8 novembre

15:07 Eicma, dopo certificazione Iso 20121 si punta a nuovi traguardi ambientali

15:04 Eicma, Italia punto di riferimento in Europa per industria motociclismo

14:50 Ex pilota Agostini, 'fondi per elettrico potevano migliorare motore tradizionale'

14:44 Sondaggi politici: FdI primo partito in crescita, M5S secondo stacca il Pd

14:41 Incidente sul lavoro a Ortona, operaio muore colpito da una gru

14:41 Canada, Trudeau accusa Cina di interferenze in elezioni

14:20 Meda, 'ritorno a pre-Covid, cresciuti del 35%'

14:19 Migranti, documento riservato Frontex: "Ong pull factor, senza navi molti rifiutano di partire"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

BIORCHESTRA announces that BMD-001 reduces Amyloid-β and Tau in non-human primate animal model of Alzheimer's Disease at the RNA Leaders USA Conference in Boston

08 novembre 2022 | 11.19
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BOSTON, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Branden Ryu, CEO and Founder of BIORCHESTRA Ltd. (S. Korea), was a featured speaker at a plenary session of the RNA Leaders Congress USA in Boston, MA, on October 18th, 2022. Dr Ryu focused on the new efficacy data of their leading compound, BMD-001, derived from studies in non-human primates that demonstrated clearance of both amyloid-β and tau pathological proteins.

RNA Leaders USA focuses on the scientific, clinical and commercial development of RNA therapeutics and vaccines. The meeting brings together the most senior executives to deliver updates from across the full RNA landscape (RNAi, antisense technologies, small molecule targeting, mRNA, and more). In addition to Dr. Branden Ryu, other senior leaders present represented Ionis, Alnylam, Sanofi, Bayer, Eli Lilly, Astra Zeneca, Roche, and a number of emerging biotech companies. A particular focus of the meeting was the challenge of delivering RNA-based therapeutics to specific organs, in particular to the brain.

In his talk, Dr Ryu presented data generated in collaboration with the National Primate Research Center of the Korea Research Institute of Bioscience and Biotechnology. Using a primate disease-induction model of Alzheimer's disease, BIORCHESTRA was able to demonstrate brain target (microRNA-485-3p) engagement by intravenously administered BMD-001, and subsequent clearance of both amyloid-β and tau proteins. Thus, it was again confirmed, this time using a primate model of Alzheimer's disease, that BIORCHESTRA's Drug Delivery System (BDDS™) penetrates the blood brain barrier and delivers to the relevant cell types to ameliorate neurodegenerative changes. The data further demonstrated widespread distribution of BMD-001 into the cortex, bulbar and cord regions.

In the conference presentation, Dr Ryu stated: "The encouraging results of this experiment are that the intravenous injection of our BDDS™ can deliver drugs broadly in the CNS: to the frontal lobe, thalamus, hypothalamus, striatum and hippocampus, as well as to the spine." He further added: "This experiment confirmed the biodistribution data previously established in the non-human primate but, in addition, the efficacy of BMD-001 established in smaller animal disease models is now confirmed with an efficacy read-out in the non-human primate. This gives us confidence that our brain delivery platform is scalable to the human context", he concluded. 

[about BIORCHESTRA] 

BIORCHESTRA is a South Korean-based biotechnology company focused on the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer's Disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), or Lou Gehrig's Disease. BIORCHESTRA was founded in 2016 by Dr. Branden Ryu based on his doctoral and postdoctoral work in this field.

The most advanced drugs in the BIORCHESTRA pipeline focus on neurodegenerative diseases and target a key regulator of neuroinflammation and neurodegeneration, microRNA-485-3p. Other programs focus on CNS oncology and genetic brain disease, such as Huntington's Disease.

BIORCHESTRA remains privately funded and has recently opened an R&D Center and GMP Manufacturing facility in its home city of Daejeon, South Korea. In addition to Daejeon, South Korea, BIORCHESTRA also has offices in One Kendall, Cambridge, MA, USA.

NYC Innovation QuickFire Challenge on Neuroscience | Johnson & Johnson Innovation (jnjinnovation.com)

https://www.skbp.com/eng/news/view.do?boardCode=BDCD0001&boardSeq=546&currentPage=1&search=biorchestra

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1940002/image_5018367_28573219.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/biorchestra-announces-that-bmd-001-reduces-amyloid--and-tau-in-non-human-primate-animal-model-of-alzheimers-disease-at-the-rna-leaders-usa-conference-in-boston-301671378.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Chimica_E_Farmacia Boston and tau pathological proteins primate tau
Vedi anche
News to go
San Casciano, da vasca romana riemergono 24 bronzi
news to go
Bonus per guide turistiche, domande dal 16 novembre
News to go
Nuoro, crolla villetta per fuga di gas
News to go
Usa, Biden: "Democrazia è in pericolo, è il momento di difenderla"
News to go
Migranti, le ultime news dall'Italia
News to go
Casale Monferrato, sequestrato Castello di Pomato
News to go
Iran, 227 parlamentari: "Pena di morte per chi partecipa alle proteste"
News to go
Ecosistema Urbano, Bolzano nuova regina green
News to go
Migranti, Nordio: "Selezionati da scafisti che li portano"
News to go
Pescara, sequestrato un milione di prodotti contraffatti
News to go
Ucraina, appello di al-Sisi a leader mondiali per fine guerra
News to go
Europa League, il quadro dei playoff
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza