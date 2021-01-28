Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 28 Gennaio 2021
Aggiornato: 17:06
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:50 Tridico: "Dati Cig sono on line ma non tutti li sanno leggere"

16:25 Coronavirus Abruzzo, 268 nuovi contagi e 5 morti: il bollettino

16:12 Coronavirus Valle d'Aosta, otto nuovi casi nelle ultime 24 ore: il bollettino

16:10 Sanremo 2021 senza pubblico? Amadeus pronto a dire no

15:55 Covid Puglia, oggi 1.159 contagi e 34 morti: bollettino

15:37 Galli: "Errore dati Lombardia? I gelsi non fanno l'uva..."

15:30 Covid, 303 i medici morti in Italia

15:15 Crisi governo, Vitali: "Ripensamento? Convinto da Berlusconi e Salvini"

13:54 Navalny resta in carcere, respinto ricorso contro custodia cautelare

13:51 Covid, sondaggio Emg/Adnkronos: sì a patentino vaccinale da 2 italiani su 3

13:40 Covid Italia, i dati di oggi delle regioni

13:24 Gualtieri: "Ci sono risorse per prolungare cassa integrazione"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Renzi crisi governo Consultazioni Covid Italia oggi
Speciali
Tutti Coronavirus Infrastrutture e mobilità

Bird Fatalities In Wind Farms Greatly Reduced By Using IdentiFlight AI Technology

28 gennaio 2021 | 15.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Research published in Journal of Applied Ecology shows 82% reduction in bird fatalities. A year later, system continues to learn and improve.

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IdentiFlight® is excited to announce that an independent study, "Automated curtailment of wind turbines reduces eagle fatalities," was recently published in the Journal of Applied Ecology.  Conducted by The Peregrine Fund, in cooperation with Western EcoSystems Technology, Inc. and the US Geological Survey, at a wind farm site in Wyoming, the research showed use of the IdentiFlight system resulted in an 82 percent reduction of eagle fatalities. 

"Avian collisions with turbine blades have been a long-time concern in the wind industry.  The IdentiFlight avian detection technology was developed to address this problem and promote the successful coexistence of avian wildlife and wind energy," said Ben Quinn, Senior Vice President at IdentiFlight. "We now have conclusive evidence that IdentiFlight can be utilized as a mitigation and minimization solution for current and future wind projects."

Dr. Chris McClure, Director of Global Conservation Science at The Peregrine Fund and lead author on this study, noted, "These results show that using the IdentiFlight system can lessen numbers of fatalities of eagles at wind energy facilities, reducing the conflict between wind energy and raptor conservation. As this technology continues to develop and improve, it has the potential to greatly impact raptor conservation around the globe."

Continually Evolving Technology

The IdentiFlight system is commercially deployed at projects around the world and has actively tracked and documented over 2.2 million eagle tracks. Documented images increase by more than 10 million every year with over 47 million images of protected species gathered. With every image, the IdentiFlight system becomes more accurate and robust.

Carlos Jorquera, Chief Technology Officer for IdentiFlight, stated, "One of the advantages of the IdentiFlight system is its ability to learn from the massive amounts of data that it collects daily from eagles and other protected bird species around the world. By leveraging artificial intelligence technologies, such as machine-learning and convolutional neural networks, the system continuously improves as the data set grows."

Quinn added, "In fact, IdentiFlight has achieved dramatic improvements in the time since this study was completed with expanded capabilities and new avian species added to better serve global needs, including Red and Black Kites, Golden Eagles, Bald Eagles, Wedge-tailed Eagles, White-tailed Eagles, Lesser Spotted Eagles and Condors.  We are excited about the future of IdentiFlight and look forward to continuing to demonstrate that wildlife and wind generation can coexist."

How IdentiFlight Works

The IdentiFlight system blends artificial intelligence with high-precision optical technology to detect eagles and other protected avian species.    Proprietary software and neural network technologies process the images to determine 3D position, velocity, trajectory, and protected species of interest, all within seconds of detection. IdentiFlight towers operate as an autonomous system detecting, classifying, and curtailing specific turbines that could pose a risk to the bird.  The system detects a bird as far as one kilometer away, classifying it as a protected species such as an eagle (or not) in real time. The IdentiFlight towers can be positioned to cover multiple turbines in a single wind farm.  When installed as a network with overlapping aerial coverage, the systems work together to provide the most protection possible for avian activity in the area. 

About IdentiFlight

IdentiFlight markets, delivers, and operates machine vision and AI technology for avian species detection and is a product of Boulder Imaging. In an operating windfarm, IdentiFlight contributes to bird conservation by helping protect eagles from collisions with rotating wind turbine blades. The system provides informed curtailment to specific turbines to reduce energy loss.   In wind project development, IdentiFlight helps in permitting sites by accurately quantifying bird activity at prospective sites. The IdentiFlight system has completed real-world testing and validation and is now being deployed at projects across the U.S. and globally.  To learn more about IdentiFlight, please visit www.IdentiFlight.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1428317/IdentiFlight_Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
L´ informazione continua con la newsletter

Vuoi restare informato? Iscriviti a e-news, la newsletter di Adnkronos inviata ogni giorno, dal lunedì al venerdì, con le più importanti notizie della giornata

Tag
Fatalities In system continues to Wind sistema
Vedi anche
Crisi governo, Bonino: "No a Conte ter"
"Sua figlia sta male, ci dia l'oro", così truffavano anziani
Patuelli: “L’Europa ha fatto un passo in avanti”
Sabatini: “Automatismi regole accelerano stato di crisi imprese”
Governo, Fico al Quirinale: "Al lavoro per bene Paese"
Patuelli: “Misure a sostegno di famiglie e imprese vanno prolungate”
Patuelli: “Devono riprendere gli investimenti pubblici”
Vaccino covid, Palù: "Quello italiano arriva a settembre"
Giorno della Memoria
Shoah, il ricordo di Michelangelo Onigi: sopravvissuto a Buchenwald
Covid, Ilaria Capua: "No vax sono risorsa, ecco perché"
'Speravo de morì prima', seconda clip della serie su Francesco Totti
Ragazza uccisa a Palermo, parla don Domenico
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza