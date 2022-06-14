Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 14 Giugno 2022
comunicato stampa

Bitget Aims to Transform the Way People Connect and Trade with Social Trading

14 giugno 2022 | 08.54
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Leading the way with One-Click Copy Trade, and beyond

SINGAPORE, June 14, 2022  /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global derivatives exchange - Bitget, has always placed product innovation at the core of its focus.

As social media and messenger platforms become an integral part of people's lives, be it professional or personal, there is no reason why crypto investment should not be incorporated. Social trading allows people to interact and observe other traders, as well as follow or execute the strategies of more experienced peers. Social trading also maximises one's own trading potential with a little help from someone more experienced.

Since its launch in May 2020, One-Click Copy Trade has broken the mould of trading patterns, bridging the gap between traders from all corners of the world. Thus, a social trading pattern has been forged into Bitget's core, where followers and traders can interact without boundaries and carve their own interconnected path to financial freedom. To date, Bitget's One-Click Copy Trade has amassed over 27,000 professional traders, with approximately one million followers. Moreover, copy-traders on the platform have earned over $1 billion in total income, while followers have collectively made over $1.56 billion.

Adhering closely to the concept of social trading, Bitget will work towards an open strategy platform in 2022. The first step is to launch grid trading, a type of quantitative trading strategy designed to maximise returns in a range-bound market. A user simply sets a price range for the automated trading bot, adjusts how many grids they want and, as long as the price stays within one's set range and depending on the setup, the bot will sell a portion when the price goes up or buy a portion when it goes incrementally down.

Managing Director of Bitget, Gracy Chen said, "Social trading taps into our innate need for connection, whether that means sharing, celebrating or even commiserating in the company of others while we trade. Here at Bitget, our flagship offering, One-Click Copy Trade, is nothing short of a pioneer in social trading. Moreover, copy trading and grid trading light a path to the full potential of social trading, enabling users, KOLs and professional traders to exchange information freely, adopt multiple trading patterns and optimise strategies for their own benefit, and in the long-run, further strengthening the foundation of the Bitget ecosystem."

Media Contact:andrea.leung@bitget.com simran@bitget.com

