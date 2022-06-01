Cerca nel sito
 
comunicato stampa

Bitget Appoints Gracy Chen as Managing Director

01 giugno 2022 | 10.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SINGAPORE, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global derivatives exchange - Bitget, today announced the appointment of Gracy Chen as Managing Director, who will lead Bitget's growth strategies as the platform accelerates its global expansion plan. She will also be elevating Bitget's voice and presence in the broader crypto ecosystem and assisting the brand to further flourish under her leadership.

With presence in over 50 countries around the world, Bitget has been growing at an unprecedented pace. Earlier this year, Bitget announced its derivatives trading volume reached an all-time high of $8.69 billion, representing a 300% growth when compared to the previous year.

Commenting on Chen's appointment, CEO of Bitget, Sandra Lou said, "We are extremely pleased to have a seasoned professional like Gracy to join us, and look forward to leveraging her expertise in the space to further strengthen our growth strategies across international markets."

Having witnessed the tremendous growth at Bitget since its launch in 2018, and most recently ranking top five globally by CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko for derivatives trading by volume, Chen was inspired to rejoin the Fin-tech industry and devote her full attention to the crypto space. Chen joins Bitget having held executive roles at  XRSPACE, a VR technology company headquartered in Taipei. Gracy oversaw and led the marketing and business development functions, as well as government and public relations in the region.

"It is an exciting time to join a crypto platform that is leading the growth in global derivatives trading. I have always been an avid investor in crypto and related ventures. I am elated to be joining an organisation full of driven and intelligent individuals, and to guide Bitget to chart even higher growths as the portal that transcends Web2 and Web3, connecting CeFi and DeFi, resulting in an expansive bridge to the vast web of crypto." said, Gracy Chen.

Chen was named a Global Shaper by the World Economic Forum in 2015. A graduate of the National University of Singapore, Chen will also be pursuing an MBA degree at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is currently serving over two million users in more than 50 countries around the world, Bitget accelerated its mission to promote decentralised finance in 2021 with a 500-strong workforce spanning over 20 countries.

For media queries, please contact:

andrea.leung@bitget.com  simran@bitget.com

 

