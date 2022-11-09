Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 09 Novembre 2022
Aggiornato: 14:15
comunicato stampa

Bitget innovates social trading with new feature 'Strategy Plaza'

09 novembre 2022 | 12.21
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Enables users to follow a series of automated trading strategies with convenient executions

HONG KONG, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitget, the leading global crypto exchange with a core focus on social trading, launches another innovative social trading feature, Strategy Plaza. The new feature provides users with the option to follow a series of automated trading strategies and allows the system to automatically execute the strategies after subscription, facilitating trades with convenience and flexibility.

Strategists could create their unique automated trading strategies and share them on Strategy Plaza. At the same time, regular users could review each strategist's profile and performance contributed by their strategies, and choose to subscribe to their favourite strategists and follow those strategies. After subscribing to strategists, the trading strategies will be automatically executed for the users over the following 30 days, including the actions to start and end strategy taken by the strategists, as an addition to copy trading with manual ordering.

Strategy Plaza will not only benefit the users with the variety of trading strategies set by experienced and excellent traders, but also help strategists profit from sharing, as a subscription fee may be needed for some strategists. Together with other social trading features such as One-Click copy trade and Bitget Insights, Strategy Plaza could further enhance Bitget as a one-stop trading platform, with seamless integration of opinion sharing, social interaction and copy trading, providing well-rounded social trading services to better suit everyone's needs. 

Gracy Chen, Managing Director of Bitget, says, "Bitget focuses on providing users with the best social trading experience. The additional feature, Strategy Plaza, diversifies the platform's offering and further optimizes users' trading portfolio and improves the benefits of being an experienced trader, with our continuous effort in developing new tools to upgrade our social trading products."

For more information, please visit here.

About Bitget

Bitget, established in 2018, is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange with innovative products and social trading services as its key features, currently serving over 8 million users in more than 100 countries around the world.

The exchange is committed to providing one-stop and secure trading solutions to users and aims to increase crypto adoption by collaborations with creditable partners, including Argentinian legendary footballer Lionel Messi, Italian leading football team Juventus, PGL Major's official esports crypto partner, and the leading esports organisation Team Spirit.

Contact: sylvia.huang.ya@bitget.com rachel.cheung@bitget.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1942673/Bitget.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bitget-innovates-social-trading-with-new-feature-strategy-plaza-301672841.html

