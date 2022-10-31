Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 31 Ottobre 2022
Aggiornato: 11:14
comunicato stampa

Bitget launches 'Bitget Insights' to enhance social trading initiatives

31 ottobre 2022 | 11.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Bitget's new social feature allows users to learn from credible traders and share trading strategies

HONG KONG, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global cryptocurrency exchange Bitget announces the launch of its new feature 'Bitget Insights'. The feature serves to integrate social media with social trading via the Bitget exchange. The launch signifies the next stage in Bitget's crypto social trading initiative, aimed at benefiting both new retail investors as well as seasoned traders.

With Bitget Insights, traders will have the opportunity to glean insights from experienced traders. Compared to existing social media platforms, Bitget guarantees that all shared insights come from verified and credible traders in the first stage, thus saving traders time, resources and potential losses resulting from cryptocurrency 'shilling', false endorsements or other crypto scams.

To assure that Bitget Insights provides valuable and insightful views to users, only those traders that meet certain criteria, which include being an actual verified trader on the Bitget platform, are able to share and post with this new feature. In addition, they must have a substantial and verifiable following across various social media platforms. Other traders can follow and take advantage of the insights, such as the technical strategies or market analyses, posted by the verified traders.

Bitget Insights also enables accredited traders to increase their community presence by sharing market views and trading strategies with potentially millions of existing traders on Bitget's global platform. Accredited traders can also benefit from Bitget Copy Trade, its flagship crypto social trading product.

Gracy Chen, Managing Director of Bitget, says, "Innovative trading products and social trading services are Bitget's quintessential and key features. Bitget is a pioneer in crypto social trading thanks to the way it works to improve products through innovation. On 'Bitget Insights', the social trading platform where valuable information is more accessible to everyone, the curated and verified traders and selected opinion leaders can post their chart analysis, technical strategies and articles, to share their insights with followers."

To celebrate the launch of Bitget Insights, Bitget has prepared a User-Generated Content campaign, which includes giveaway and share contest for the users who post original insights and content on the platform. Winners can share up to 100,000 $BGB, souvenirs signed by Bitget's latest partner Lionel Messi, and more. For more information, please visit the website.

About Bitget

Bitget, established in 2018, is the world's top five leading cryptocurrency exchange with innovative products and social trading services as its key features, currently serving over millions of users in more than 50 countries around the world.

The exchange is committed to providing one-stop and secure trading solutions to users and aims to increase crypto adoption by collaborations with creditable partners, including Argentinian legendary footballer Lionel Messi, Italian leading football team Juventus, PGL Major's official esports crypto partner, and the leading esports organization Team Spirit.

For media queries, please contact:

sylvia.huang.yq@bitget.com rachel.cheung@bitget.com  simran@bitget.com

Image: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1933492/Bitget.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bitget-launches-bitget-insights-to-enhance-social-trading-initiatives-301663201.html

