Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 06 Settembre 2022
Aggiornato: 10:08
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

10:26 Scuola, Ciccozzi: "In aula senza mascherina esperimento, tra 20 giorni verifica"

10:09 Ucraina, media: "Russia sta acquistando razzi da Corea del Nord"

10:01 Giornali e cappotti sulle sedie, si può occupare il posto per altri?

09:52 Elezioni 2022, Salvini: "Con Meloni al governo niente liti"

09:37 "Ci giudicheranno i bambini": esce il libro intervista di Luigi Brugnaro

09:30 Gb, Johnson passa testimone a Truss: "Pieno sostegno"

09:25 Venezia 79, è il giorno di Gianni Amelio

09:23 Protesta studenti a Palermo, 'Stop a test ingresso a Medicina'

07:45 Pistoia, incastrato sotto trattore: muore 50enne

07:38 Strage Canada, trovato morto uno dei due autori: l'altro ancora in fuga

07:27 Us Open, Sinner vola ai quarti

07:16 Champions, Psg-Juve in tv e streaming: dove vederla

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Bitget launches Zero Trading Fee campaign along with 1M BGB prize pool

06 settembre 2022 | 10.21
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Available for all spot trades, coupled with additional bonuses

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global crypto exchange, Bitget, announces its Zero Trading Fee campaign for all spot trading pairs on the Bitget platform. The initiative aims to tackle recent unfavourable market conditions, rewarding loyal users and encouraging new entrants to trade crypto with zero trading fees.

From September 6, Bitget's users will be able to enjoy Zero-Fee Trading on all spot trading. The Zero Trading Fee campaign is coupled with a series of spot market perks, including buying popular coins at 50% off, airdrops and a prize pool of one million BGB. Spot traders simply need to hold, trade or keep their eyes peeled to enjoy these benefits. 

Also released this month, Bitget's Launchpool event allows BGB holders to claim airdrops of new and popular tokens on the market. Paired with Bitget Launchpad's BGB privileges and plans for more exclusive reward schemes, helping BGB holders maximise the return on the token. BGB is amassing its potential and utility as a powerful exchange token.

Gracy Chen, Managing Director of Bitget, says, "Even in volatile markets, investor interest in cryptocurrency is high. By eliminating trading fees and pioneering exclusive incentives, Bitget hopes to not only benefit professional investors with high trading volumes, but also offer new entrants a way to get into and derive benefit from the market."

Gracy adds, "Above all, this campaign is underlined by Bitget's promise of financial inclusion. We are making crypto accessible for anyone with the objective of financial independence, with a robust platform, competitive fees and our US$200 million Bitget Protection Fund which addresses security concerns in cryptocurrency head on. Ultimately, our platform allows investors multiple avenues to improve their trading plans and hedge risks."

For more information on the Zero Trading Fee campaign, click here.

About Bitget

Bitget is one of the world's leading cryptocurrency exchanges with a core focus on social trading. Currently serving over two million users in more than 50 countries around the world.

Adhering closely to its philosophy of 'Better Trading, Better Life', Bitget is committed to providing comprehensive and secure trading solutions to users globally, aiming to be the portal that transcends Web2 and Web3, that connects CeFi and DeFi, resulting in an expansive bridge to the vast web of crypto.

Media contact

sylvia.huang.yq@bitget.com simran@bitget.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1892164/Bitget_Zero_Fees.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Economia_E_Finanza Altro ICT Altro Economia_E_Finanza spot trades all pool spot
Vedi anche
News to go
Strage Nizza, al via processo dopo 6 anni
News to go
Alluvioni Pakistan, un terzo del Paese è sott'acqua
News to go
Ucraina, Russia: "In lista nera anche Sean Penn e Ben Stiller"
News to go
E' caro scuola in Italia, ecco quanto si spende
News to go
Bari, sequestrati al porto 300mila prodotti contraffatti e non sicuri
News to go
Gb, Truss: "Taglierò le tasse"
News to go
Madre Teresa di Calcutta, il ricordo a 25 anni dalla sua morte
News to go
Ue-Ucraina, firmati 4 accordi
News to go
Scuola, ritorno in classe vicino: le date
News to go
Monaco '72, 50 anni fa il massacro degli atleti israeliani che scioccò il mondo
News to go
Gas Russia, Mosca accusa Ue per stop Nord Stream
News to go
Operazione antimafia, scattano 33 misure cautelari
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza