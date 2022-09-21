Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 21 Settembre 2022
Aggiornato: 14:07
comunicato stampa

Bitget offers exclusive bonuses to support Zero Fee Trading

21 settembre 2022 | 13.53
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Traders simply hold or trade to enjoy benefits

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global crypto exchange Bitget announces exclusive bonuses, including a prize pool of US$300,000 and a reward pool of one million BGB, to complement its recent launch of Zero Fee trading on spot markets.

Bitget users have already been enjoying the perks of spot trading when Bitget kicked off its Zero Fee campaign at the beginning of September, enhanced with incentives including 50% discounts on buying ETH in anticipation of the Ethereum Merge. Additionally, Bitget users are able to enjoy even more exclusive bonuses simply by holding, trading or staking to earn.

Exclusive, limited-time bonuses in detail:

Gracy Chen, Managing Director of Bitget, says, "Investing in cryptocurrencies is still gaining traction despite turbulent market conditions. With the exclusive perks, traders would be in a better position to capture the window of opportunity even during a market downturn. Bitget always exerts itself to provide competitive fees and accessible services. In parallel to that ethos, Zero-Fee trading and exclusive schemes are among those efforts by Bitget to assist its investors."

"With the Zero-Fee campaign coupled with a string of incentives, we aim to support different types of traders. By eliminating trading fees and providing attractive benefits, this initiative will be beneficial to both veteran traders and new entrants, helping them navigate this crypto winter with further facilitations," adds Gracy.

For more information, please click here.

About Bitget

Bitget is one of the world's leading cryptocurrency exchanges with a core focus on social trading. Currently serving over two million users in more than 50 countries around the world.

Adhering closely to its philosophy of 'Better Trading, Better Life', Bitget is committed to providing comprehensive and secure trading solutions to users globally, aiming to be the portal that transcends Web2 and Web3, that connects CeFi and DeFi.

Media contact

sylvia.huang.yq@bitget.com simran@bitget.com 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bitget-offers-exclusive-bonuses-to-support-zero-fee-trading-301629542.html

in Evidenza