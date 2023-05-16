Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 16 Maggio 2023
Aggiornato: 20:35
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

20:06 Ue, Macron: "Meloni? Ci sarà occasione di incontrarci"

19:56 Salame, richiamati tre marchi per listeria e salmonella: quali sono

19:46 Usa e lo spettro del default, Biden: "Sarebbe catastrofico per il mondo intero"

19:17 Borsa Milano, oggi Piazza Affari negativa

19:10 Ucraina, Meloni: "Non accetteremo il diritto del più forte"

19:08 Maltempo Emilia Romagna, sindaco Cesena: "Situazione disastrosa"

18:49 Lecce, turista tedesca cade su scalinata vicino a spiaggia e muore

18:33 Cesena, il pianto disperato del gatto intrappolato dall'acqua

18:33 Giro d'Italia 2023, Cort Nielsen vince decima tappa

18:31 Consiglio Ue a Reykjavik, focus su Kiev. In Islanda attacco hacker filorussi

17:52 Dettorimarket e Coripet insieme per il riciclo delle bottiglie in Pet

17:28 Nasce il nuovo progetto ‘Paolorossi Please’, quando la moda aiuta l’ambiente

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Bitmanu 3nm ASIC Miners Save Crypto Mining Industry

16 maggio 2023 | 20.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

New York, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite several blows that the crypto mining industry recently received, an interesting revival is noted as of late, thanks to Bitmanu's revolutionary miners. The crypto startup that has taken the world by storm is once again raising the bar with three new 3nm ASIC mining rigs, posting unprecedented hash rates and impressive profitability potential.

The new Bitmanu miners - BM1, BM2 and BM Pro - can be used to mine Bitcoin, Litecoin, Dash and Monero - all with the same utensils and technology and with very limited power consumption. This is a big change for the industry, since for the first time, a crypto miner is introduced that has the potential to return the initial investment within less than a month.

Following are the hash rates of the recently launched miners:

However, that is not the only innovation introduced with the BM miner series. As a result of these hash rates, the new miners are also able to achieve low power consumption figures, thereby avoiding the high electricity costs once associated with crypto mining. Power consumption gets as low as 650W for the BM1, 850W for the BM2 and 2200W for the BM Pro.

Simple, fast, secure

The real cherry on top, though, is the simplicity and user-friendliness of these miners. Even people with no experience in crypto can use them, since all that is needed is a power source and a connection to the internet. This combination of speed, power efficiency and intuitiveness - aligned with the most stringent security protocols - creates conditions for profitability not witnessed before in the crypto mining industry.

To find out more about Bitmanu, please visit https://bitmanu.com/

Bitmanu is a manufacturing company created, owned, and managed by a team of investors and noted crypto industry experts, dedicated to bringing the benefits of the latest technological innovations to the public. The company offers a stunning range of crypto miners with super-fast return on investment, that can be set up and used by all, regardless of their experience and knowledge.  

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bitmanu-3nm-asic-miners-save-crypto-mining-industry-301825998.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN01677 en US ICT AltroAltro Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza ASIC Miners Save Crypto startup avvio posting unprecedented hash
Vedi anche
News to go
Andria, traffico di droga: 20 arresti
Maltempo, sindaco Pesaro: "Tanti danni e disagi"
News to go
Padova, trapiantato cuore fermo da 20 minuti
News to go
Giornata Mondiale Celiachia 2023, le iniziative
News to go
Casa, Ciriani: "Misure su caro-affitti in altro decreto legge"
News to go
Champions League, record d'incassi per Inter-Milan
News to go
Comunali 2023, i risultati del voto
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, le ultime news di oggi
News to go
Gioia Tauro, sequestro record di stupefacenti nel porto
News to go
Migranti, Frontex: in primi 4 mesi arrivi Mediterraneo Centrale ai massimi storici
News to go
Commercio, dal 2019 spariti oltre 52mila negozi
News to go
Covid, Ricciardi: "Giro d'Italia? Virus fa ancora danni"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza