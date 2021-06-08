Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 08 Giugno 2021
Aggiornato: 20:30
Bitpanda Appoints Lindsay Ross As The CHRO To Lead Global HR And People Functions

08 giugno 2021
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, June 8, 2021  /PRNewswire/ -- Bitpanda, the leading European digital investment platform and Austria's first unicorn, welcomes a new chief to its C-suite, appointing Lindsay Ross to the position of Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). In her role as CHRO, Lindsay will be a key factor in leading Bitpanda's most valuable asset, its team members, and will be responsible for all facets of Bitpanda's global HR, including people functions, internal communications and office spaces, as well as planning and executing the key organisational factors that Bitpanda needs to achieve its short- and long-term business goals.

Lindsay Ross, CHRO of Bitpanda

Lindsay brings over 10 years of experience in creating people strategies for multinational, hyper-growth organisations - from start-ups to multi-billion-dollar enterprises. Her versatile background includes a broad mix of leadership and specialist roles during which she has implemented and nurtured strategies to build high-performing, diverse and purpose-led cultures. Prior to joining Bitpanda, Lindsay held senior roles for tech giants MessageBird and Adyen, as well as Tommy Hilfiger and its holding company PVH Corp, helping them scale by enhancing and transforming their human resources operations.

Appointment Comes As Bitpanda Continues To Grow, Surpassing 500 Full-Time Employees

"We were looking to find the right CHRO who believes in our vision, understands hyper-growth and has the right amount of energy and empathy for a long time. Lindsay combines those attributes and I am happy she is becoming our Chief Human Resources Officer to reinforce our view that it is the strength and depth of our talented team that will drive Bitpanda's continued success", said Eric Demuth, Co-Founder and CEO of Bitpanda and continued: "We have tremendous confidence in Lindsay's ability to help Bitpanda stand out and to provide valuable strategic contributions to build on the success of our high-performing teams."

Lindsay Ross, Bitpanda CHRO, commented: "This is a pivotal and exciting moment to be joining Bitpanda and the wider fintech community. I'm already inspired by the extremely talented, diverse and passionate team members who I've had the privilege to meet and can sense an incredible culture driven by purpose, high performance and innovation. I look forward to growing along with Bitpanda as we enter the next phase of our global expansion and seize the limitless opportunities ahead of us as we democratise the world of investments."

Having successfully established its presence in France, Spain, Turkey, Italy and Poland in the last year, Bitpanda intends to expand into new European markets with plans to open tech hubs and offices in Madrid, Barcelona, London, Paris and Berlin. In December last year, Bitpanda also launched an innovation hub in Krakow, creating 300 new jobs.

www.bitpanda.com | Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

NOTES TO EDITORS

ABOUT BITPANDA

Bitpanda makes investing accessible for everyone. Founded in 2014 in Vienna, Austria by Eric Demuth, Paul Klanschek and Christian Trummer, Bitpanda removes the barriers to investing by harnessing the innovative power of digitised assets and blockchain technology. With more than 500 team members and over 2.7 million users, the company is one of Europe's fastest-growing fintechs. The user-friendly, trade-everything platform empowers both first-time investors and seasoned experts to invest in the stocks, cryptocurrencies, and metals they want — with any amount of money.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1528781/Picture1.jpg

 

