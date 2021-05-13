Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 13 Maggio 2021
Aggiornato: 12:33
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

12:22 Giustizia, Ocf lancia congresso nazionale alla Fiera di Roma

12:20 Report-Renzi, Copasir chiederà a Draghi attivazione inchieste interne

12:16 Rock in Roma 2021 annullato, rinvio al 2022

11:52 Elezioni Coni, Malagò rieletto presidente

11:42 Welfare, Lidl Italia insieme a Fondazione Umberto Veronesi per la salute della pelle

11:41 Atp Roma, oggi al Foro Italico torna il pubblico

11:10 Rapporto Eurispes: sempre più poveri, nel 2020 persi 440mila posti lavoro

11:05 live Covid Italia oggi, bollettino contagi: dati regioni 13 maggio

10:48 Vaccino Covid, ritardare seconda dose riduce mortalità: lo studio

10:48 Covid Italia, report Gimbe: morti e contagi in calo

10:26 Covid Italia, Sileri: "Vaccino man mano sostituirà restrizioni"

10:22 Covid Marche, oggi 233 contagi: bollettino 13 maggio

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Björnberget wind farm, held by Enlight Renewable Energy and Prime Green Energy Infrastructure Fund, reached financial close

13 maggio 2021 | 08.31
LETTURA: 3 minuti

- The 372 megawatts wind farm in Sweden, has completed the financing of EUR 300 million with a consortium of three lenders: DekaBank, KfW IPEX-Bank and the Swedish Export Credit Corporation (SEK)

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The funding of the project, with an estimated cost of EUR 430-440 million, will be provided through non-recourse project financing. The financing agreement includes a long term-facility of EUR 210 million and additional facilities for guarantees, debt service reserve and VAT payments in a total amount of EUR 90-95 million.

A total of 60 of the latest generation Siemens Gamesa wind turbines, which feature the largest rotor diameter currently available in the onshore wind market, will be installed on the site.

The project company signed an agreement with a tier 1 global technology company to sell 50% of the windfarm's electricity production for the first 10 years as part of a power purchase agreement (PPA).

Enlight Renewable Energy (TASE: ENLT) share in the project is 61% - direct holding of 51% and another 10% through its investment in the Prime Green Energy Infrastructure Fund, who holds the remaining 49%.

The Björnberget wind farm is one of the largest onshore wind farms to begin construction in Europe over the last year and is expected to reach commercial operation until the end of 2022.

Gilad Yavetz, CEO and Co-founder of Enlight: "The financial close of our large-scale project in Sweden is another milestone for Enlight in becoming a leading global player in the renewable energy sector. We see great demand for green energy and ESG related investments and we believe that Enlight and our projects, will continue to serve as an excellent investment platform for investments of that kind. We would like to thank KFW, DekaBank and SEK, three of the leading European lenders, for expressing confidence in the project and our partnership with Prime Green Energy Infrastructure Fund."

"The closing of the debt financing for Project Björnberget, which is the seed asset of the Prime Green Energy Infrastructure Fund, represents the final major commercialization milestone of the project. We are pleased to have secured very competitive terms as a result of a European-wide tender process," says Dr. Mathias Bimberg, Head of Infrastructure at Prime Capital AG.

Dirk Mous, Head of Infrastructure & Public Finance, DekaBank:

"We are very excited to support Enlight and Prime Capital in this landmark project, which is our seventh wind farm financing in the Nordics and our fourth wind farm project together with Prime Capital in Scandinavia. DekaBank is highly committed to renewable energy and sustainability and this transaction underpins our ambitions to be one of the leading lenders to clean energy".

"With Björnberget we are financing one of the largest wind farms in Europe," says Markus Scheer, member of the Management Board of KfW IPEX-Bank. "This investment by our clients Enlight Renewable Energy and Prime Green Energy Infrastructure Fund plays a major role in expanding renewable energy generation in Sweden and thus contributes to further decarbonising the regional economy. We are glad to support the investors as well as Siemens Gamesa in this endeavour."

"The Björnberget project is completely in line with our ambition to support the export industry's investments towards more sustainably produced energy. We contribute by using our extensive international experience of major projects, which often require long-term financing together with insight to manage project risks," says Birgitta Lindström Kruk, Head of Export & Project Finance at SEK.

About Enlight Renewable Energy:

Founded in 2008, trades on the Tel-Aviv-125 Index. With 98% of its shares held by the public, Enlight is a leading company in the development, financing, construction, and operations of renewable energy generation projects. The company has operations in Israel and Europe with a diversified portfolio of income-generating projects, projects during construction and pre-construction that total over 2GW and an additional 2.3 GW in initial development stages. Enlight enjoys consistent growth in revenues from long term electricity sales of its yielding assets, and in parallel increasing its diversification to additional markets and clean energy segments. 

Contact:

Orli KasutoScherf communications orli@schrfcom.com

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Ambiente Ambiente Energia Ambiente Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza farm in Sweden Björnberget wind farm Prime Green Energy Infrastructure Fund wind farm in Sweden
Vedi anche
Pfizer e seconda dose, Palù: "Decidono enti regolatori"
Ex Ilva, appello Massimo Wertmuller: "Domani tutti in piazza, non lasciamo sola Taranto"
David 2021, Emma Torre ritira il premio per il papà scomparso
Canicattì, sequestro beni per 400mila euro a due fratelli: uno fatto condannare da Livatino
David di Donatello, la commozione di Sophia Loren
Varianti Covid, Pfizer: "Terza dose potrebbe essere utile"
Terrorismo, pm: "Speriamo in recupero Alice Brignoli"
Carabinieri
Droga, operazione Box a Roma: smantellato cartello
Mafia, colpo al clan Trigila: arresti e sequestri nel siracusano
Lampedusa, hotspot al collasso: oltre 1000 migranti sbarcati in poche ore
Moda
Bvlgari, Chiara Ferragni diventa Global Ambassador
Fiorello allena Djokovic, show in campo
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza