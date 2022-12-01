Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 01 Dicembre 2022
Aggiornato: 14:47
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:45 Vaccini, al via campagna per covid e influenza - Video

14:32 Juventus, Del Piero: "Parte della mia vita, non commento indiscrezioni"

14:19 Digitale, Butti incontra Reinisch di Meta: transizione e metaverso per sviluppo

14:18 Covid oggi Lazio, 3.185 contagi: a Roma 1.661

14:10 Rifiuti Roma, Gualtieri: "Termovalorizzatore entro l'estate 2026"

14:00 Szczesny e la scommessa persa con Messi: "Non pago..."

13:51 Vaticano, siti ancora offline: "Attività anomala continua"

13:43 Fiorello 'spoilera' ospiti prima puntata 'Viva Rai2'

13:39 Qatar 2022, prima arbitro donna. Frappart: "Dovrò controllare emozioni per arbitrare bene"

13:32 Usa-Francia, Biden twitta foto con Macron: "Accogliamo amici in città"

13:32 Sanremo, Luxuria: "Con amarezza declino invito a Festival Cristiano"

13:14 Inchiesta Juve: ecco cosa rischiano Agnelli, la società e la squadra

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Blackstone Industrial Acquires Sintemar's Roteq Division

01 dicembre 2022 | 14.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackstone Industrial Holdings Ltd. (Blackstone), a leading petrochemical technical services provider, has agreed to acquire a division of a Bilbao, Spain-based industrial services company, Sintemar (SINT), with a Spanish subsidiary, Blackstone Roteq, S.L. Sintemar, Roteq (Roteq) is an energetic industrial maintenance company. The acquisition, which is scheduled to close on January 1, 2023 will include the division's assets, personnel and goodwill.

Roteq has worked to build a high-value engineered components and technical services business throughout Spain and Portugal. Roteq has a proven legacy of services in the petrochemical and oil & gas spaces and supports critical infrastructure for major clients and OEM fleets such as Nuovo Pignone and Baker Hughes. Blackstone's acquisition of Roteq complements its other expansions in Italy and Brazil to support Europe, North Africa and Latin America. In addition, it furthers Blackstone's continued support and partnership with Baker Hughes and solidifies a multi-continent strategy to protect critical fleets with a dynamic service offering.

Founded in 2002 and branded in 2012, Blackstone is celebrating 10 years of growth with a dynamic strategy with the consolidation of its space in mind. Blackstone is building in Canada, the US, Latin America, sub-Saharan Africa and now the EU, focusing on integrating local highly skilled teams, strong partnerships and global customers. Blackstone fixes and improves dedicated custom equipment in industrial plant applications. Blackstone's services create security of operations and engineered solutions in facilities that produce petrochemical goods, energy, fertilizer and food. It operates service teams across four continents and will integrate the Roteq team to support Spain and Portugal. "We are excited to welcome this talented group into the Blackstone team," said Blackstone President Allan Schofield. "Consolidating and cultivating these skill sets are critical to further support the energy, fertilizer and chemical industries. We will learn from each other and continue to develop the flourishing Blackstone culture of excellence in technical service and support."

Alex Fulthorpe, P.Eng, Executive Vice President of Blackstone, added, "Blackstone is proud to be building the best teams that defend the most critical infrastructure on earth. Our expansion to the EU comes at a time when energy maps are rapidly being redrawn. We intend to keep adding great talent, sharing old-world knowledge and helping in all the ways we know how to keep machines running, customers operating, and populations warm and fed."

Read more:  Blackstoneindustrial.com

Blackstone Industrial Services, Alex Fulthorpe P.Eng., 403 993 5093

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1956830/Blackstone_Industrial_Services_Blackstone_Industrial_Acquires_Si.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/blackstone-industrial-acquires-sintemars-roteq-division-301690794.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Energia Economia_E_Finanza Chimica_E_Farmacia Meccanica Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza s Roteq Division services company industrial Acquires Sintemar company
Vedi anche
News to go
Guerra Russia-Ucraina, Lavrov contro il Papa
News to go
Bonus cinema 2022-2023, come funziona
News to go
Frana Ischia, Musumeci: "Circa 900 edifici interessati e 290 persone sfollate"
News to go
Qatar 2022, squadre agli ottavi di finale e match di oggi
News to go
Firenze, frode informatica milionaria ai danni di una banca
News to go
Armi all'Ucraina, Conte attacca il governo: "Guerrafondaio"
News to go
Cina, morto ex presidente Jiang Zemin
News to go
Decreto anti-rave, come cambia
News to go
Milano, uccisa a coltellate dal marito
News to go
Mattarella: "Persona, cultura e valori fondamentali per scienza"
News to go
Manovra 2023 pronta per essere presentata e discussa alle Camere
News to go
Reddito di cittadinanza, si cambia: le novità
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza