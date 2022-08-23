Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 23 Agosto 2022
Aggiornato: 16:57
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

17:05 Elezioni politiche 2022, Conte contro Meloni: "Politica irresponsabile"

17:00 Santoro lancia start up e offre lavoro: "'Mondo Nuovo' contro il conformismo"

16:32 Covid, lo studio: variante Centaurus più pericolosa

16:23 Covid oggi Italia, 35.360 contagi e 134 morti: bollettino 23 agosto

16:15 Ucraina, riparte il campionato: rifugi e razzi per proteggere il calcio

16:11 Arriva il pesce in provetta, ma "in 7 su 10 non si fidano"

15:52 15enne ucciso a Pordenone, soldatessa: "Mi scuso con la famiglia"

15:48 Juve, Inter e Roma a rischio sanzioni per fair play finanziario

15:41 Spazio, Aschbacher: "missione Artemis momento storico per l'Europa"

15:36 Ucraina, Zelensky promette: "Risposta forte a bombe Russia"

15:31 Spazio, Saccoccia: "Sarà italiana la prima architettura lunare"

15:17 Meeting di Rimini, applausometro premia Meloni. Domani c'è Draghi

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Blackview launches Blackview Tab 13 and it goes on sale today

23 agosto 2022 | 14.21
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Highly Cost-effective: 7280mAh Battery, Simo Internet Support, TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certified, Doke OS_P 3.0 Based on Android 12 with PC-Style Interaction 

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackview, a distinguished smart device vendor, always has a penchant for making ultra-lasting and practical tablets, and the brand's latest is no different. Billed as Blackview Tab 13, the slate hits the market today. Listed below are all the killer features of Tab 13. Read on to know what surprises Blackview is offering.https://s.click.aliexpress.com/e/_oEiofpb

Blackview Tab 13 witnesses four big upgrades respectively in efficiency, safety, entertainment and convenience. As for efficiency, Blackview Tab 13 is shipped with the speedy octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 paired with 128GB internal storage and up to 1TB expandable storage while backed by advanced 6GB+4GB RAM expansion technology. Along with the responsive DokeOS_P 3.0 based on Android 12, this could allow users to store more digital content while ensuring more fluent multitasking and gaming.

When it comes to safety, Blackview Tab 13 pays special attention to eye care by being the first Blackview tablet to come with a 10.1-inch FHD+ TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certified Display. With this, Tab 13 can significantly reduce the exposure to blue light, lowering the risk of eye strain after long-time viewing in low-lit environments.

Speaking of entertainment capability, Blackview Tab 13 delivers a 7280mAh battery, and the Simo Internet support with which Tab 13 users, without purchasing a SIM card, can access the Internet outdoors even when there is no Wifi connection. The first 3,000 buyers of Blackview Tab 13 will be gifted for free up to 10GB-data plan for the first 6 months. Besides, Tab 13 offers ear-pleasing dual Smart-PA supported Box speakers for better audio pleasure.

With regard to convenience, Blackview Tab 13 users get laptop-style interaction thanks to the PC-mode which enables them to open multiple app windows simultaneously without sacrificing screen-touch advantage.

Blackview Tab 13 now starts from $133.99 with the use of limited promo codes and coupons (down from $299.99) on its premiere sale from August 22nd to August 26th PT. The offer is running out, so lose no time to click here to get one.

https://s.click.aliexpress.com/e/_oEiofpb

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1883564/new_photo.jpg 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT Arredamento_E_Design Economia_E_Finanza it goes it Android 12 .it
Vedi anche
News to go
Bonus musica 2022, come funziona
News to go
Russia, l'addio a Darya Dugina
News to go
Elezioni 2022, ieri consegnate tutte le liste
News to go
Serie A, risultati posticipi seconda giornata
News to go
Padova, sequestrati 16.450 articoli in pelle
News to go
Zaporizhzhia, ultime news sulla centrale nucleare
News to go
Caro bollette, cosa ci aspetta dal primo ottobre
News to go
Isole in vendita, forse non tutti sanno che...
News to go
Vino, export in primi 5 mesi supera i 3 miliardi di euro
News to go
Coldplay in Italia, le date dei concerti
News to go
Caro bollette, "da ottobre a rischio raddoppio"
News to go
Cina, è allarme siccità
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza