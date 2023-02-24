Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 24 Febbraio 2023
Aggiornato: 17:14
comunicato stampa

Blackview to Launch the Latest Thermal-by-FLIR Imaging Rugged Phone at MWC 2023

24 febbraio 2023 | 12.29
LETTURA: 1 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MWC2023, the world's largest mobile event, is underway in Barcelona from February 27 to March 2. Blackview, a leading global manufacturer of rugged phones, will collaborate with Teledyne FLIR, the pioneer in thermal imaging to demonstrate the newly released thermal-by-FLIR imaging rugged phone, providing users with a new tool to investigate infrared energy.

According to reports, the latest rugged phone from Blackview will include an upgraded automatic gain control (AGC) system that offers an effective 26-degree field-of-view, ensuring that users can see more information from a safer distance, entirely guaranteeing the safety of users. At the same time, It is also disclosed that the brand-new rugged phone will come with a condensed version of the MyFLIR Lite thermal imaging app for simpler operation, allowing more users across the world to benefit from the utility and fun of exploring infrared energy.

Adhering to the brand mission of empowering more users to "Enjoy Smart Life", Blackview has always been committed to technological innovation and product advancements in rugged phones, and thermal imaging technology is one of the most significant items they recently offer to users in terms of cutting-edge and practical technology. This time, Blackview Lab and Teledyne FLIR have conducted additional in-depth research, development, significant optimization, and innovation in thermal imaging camera hardware and software, providing users with an array of intriguing new capabilities and opportunities.

In the future, Blackview will continue to grow in the rugged phone by investigating cutting-edge technologies with top industry experts to accelerate technological advancement and strive to become the powerful promoter of innovation in the rugged phone industry.

Interest? Pls go tohttps://www.blackview.hk or visit booth 7B6 at MWC 2023.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2009333/QQ__20230224171736.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/blackview-to-launch-the-latest-thermal-by-flir-imaging-rugged-phone-at-mwc-2023-301755334.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
