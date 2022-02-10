Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 11 Febbraio 2022
Aggiornato: 00:50
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:08 Vaccino, covid e anticorpi: guariti più protetti, ipotesi studio

00:04 Mascherine all'aperto e al chiuso, dove c'è obbligo e cosa cambia oggi

22:55 Coppa Italia, Juve-Sassuolo 2-1: Dybala-Vlahovic e bianconeri in semifinale

22:11 Spazio, 37 italiane in 'gara' per diventare astronaute Esa

20:24 Gen. Scardino: "Sicilia tra regioni con più alta percentuale di vaccinati"

20:14 Coppa Italia, Atalanta-Fiorentina 2-3: viola in semifinale

20:08 Maturità 2022, cambia il punteggio: ecco come sarà

19:59 Cure domiciliari covid, antivirali e monoclonali: ministero aggiorna indicazioni

19:29 Pd, Letta si tiene fuori da caos M5S. In segreteria conferma: "orizzonte è campo largo"

19:29 Covid e monoclonali, Aifa: giù le prescrizioni in 7 giorni

19:23 Confonde 'Gestapo' con 'gazpacho', errore virale della deputata trumpiana

19:19 Lazio, infortunio Immobile: le condizioni del giocatore, come sta

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Blockchain expert Anndy Lian explains why he invested in XRdoge.

10 febbraio 2022 | 20.54
LETTURA: 2 minuti

GLASGOW, Scotland, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite meme coins leading the charge in crypto markets in the last couple of years, many still see them as a bit of fun and not a serious investment. But In a recent interview with journalist Emma Robb, Anndy Lian - winner of Best Crypto Advisor 2021 Blockchain Awards - explained why he feels meme coins are a serious investment, and why he has personally invested in XRdoge.

Meme coins are undervalued because when people look at them, they only look at the fun aspects. If you look very deeply, fun is just the first level of attraction, making you want to know more. Level two is the community.

Anndy - a leading blockchain advisor to major corporations as well as governments - went on to say:

"I was one of the first few guys who thought institutions should start looking at meme coins…I think institutions should really look at how meme coins can be added into their portfolio, while meme coins should get an institution to say they bought into their coin."

Anndy Lian talking at the 2019 World Blockchain Summit in Seoul, South Korea. (Reproduced with permission from www.anndy.com)

In December 2021, Anndy - Chairman of BigONE Exchange - named XRdoge as one of 'The five best crypto investments of 2021.' When asked why he picked a relatively new XRPL meme coin, Anndy went on to say:

I think XRDoge has what it takes to be the main meme coin at the XRP family…For the investors, the most important thing is to start a certain hype to get an institutional investor on board. Once the institution comes in, together with what we have right now, the jump in terms of price or potential will be great — another 100X, I guess, is not a big problem.

The XRdoge team has not been quiet about its goal to join the ranks of Dogecoin & Shiba Inu at the top end of the crypto world, and it seems in winning Anndy Lian as an investor, they have found a great resource of wisdom and experience.

"As for myself, I think with my involvement as an investor I can try to gather more resources in the space. I will definitely be there to give them my few cents, and create more trust for their community to know that I'm still here to see the growth of the company."

The full interview by Emma Robb, with Anndy Lian, on why he invested in XRodge can be found here. 

Anndy Lian, is Chairman of the BigONE exchange, blockchain and crypto advisor for governments and multinational companies, product leader, investor, writer, and  Best Crypto Advisor at the 2021 Blockchain Awards.

Contact: Victoria Pallotvictoria@xrdoge.com

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN59215 en US AltroAltro ICT Altro Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza feels meme coins Despite meme coins leading serious investment investimento
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid oggi Italia, dati e contagi: bollettino 10 febbraio
News to go
Vaccino Covid, Magrini (Aifa): "Non ci sarà quarta dose ma richiamo, speriamo annuale"
News to go
Migranti, favoreggiamento e omicidio: fermati sei egiziani
News to go
Covid Spagna oggi, re Felipe positivo
News to go
Tutela Ambiente entra in Costituzione
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino
News to go
Lavoro in Italia, Orlando: "Serve di qualità"
News to go
Riforma giustizia, Bonino: "Volontà non basta"
News to go
Covid, Iss su Rsa: a gennaio impennata contagi ma ricoveri e decessi molto bassi
News to go
Bollette, Draghi: "Da governo intervento di ampia portata nei prossimi giorni"
Bassetti contro Crisanti: "Non lo stimo" - Video
News to go
Eutanasia, Papa: "La vita è un diritto"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza